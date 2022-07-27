‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Sheds ‘Tears of Joy’ Over Joni Mitchell’s Epic Stage Return

It’s been an emotional few days for American Pickers star Mike Wolfe. His former co-host Frank Fritz is fighting for his life after suffering a stroke, but Wolfe is doing his best to carry on with day-to-day life.

Fans of the show know Wolfe is a big fan of music. That’s part of the reason they set up their second flagship store in the musical institution of Nashville. But the famous picker got an opportunity to see a rare performance of folk icon Joni Mitchell. The singer-songwriter has battled multiple health issues in recent years and rarely performs live. Wolfe showed his appreciation for Mitchell’s appearance in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Tears of joy watching this. Thank you, @jonimitchell for a lifetime of beautiful art,” Wolfe wrote alongside the look at Mitchell’s performance.

The show often revolves around musical treasures Wolfe finds around the country. One memorable episode saw Rick Neilson of Cheap Trick gift Mike one of his guitars from his historic career. He let Mike have the guitar on one condition. That he let Neilson come by the shop and play it any time he wants. And Fritz is also famous for his obsession with rock icons Kiss.

‘American Pickers’ Star Deals with Tragedy

Wolfe seems to be doing his best to live his life after he broke the news of his former friend and co-host Frank Fritz fell into a coma.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks [sic] life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe wrote on Instagram on last week. “There have been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

“Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital,” he continued. “Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you, buddy.”

Wolfe and Fritz had been on the outs with each other after Fritz was let go from the show last year. Drama swirled as Wolfe carried on by bringing is brother Robbie in full time on the road, but Fritz alleged Mike left him hanging after much-needed back surgery.

“I haven’t talked to Mike in two years,” Frank Fritz told The Sun in a 2021 interview. “He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is.”

Some fans responsed negatively to Wolfe’s announcement. They felt Wolfe’s sentiment seemed misplaced after they spent years apart. “Why the concern now, Mike? You weren’t worried before. A little too late, I think. Pretty lame, not real,” one fan said. No matter the reality, there’s no doubt Wolfe has a lot on his mind these days.