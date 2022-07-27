ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints star WR Michael Thomas returns for first day of training camp

By John Walton
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LlTAY_0guuCNV000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXRU5_0guuCNV000

METAIRIE, La. (BRPROUD) â€“ The New Orleans Saints kicked off training camp Wednesday morning in Metairie, and among those on the field was wide receive Michael Thomas.

The Saints announced earlier this week that Thomas would begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

On the Saintsâ€™ Twitter page, the team posted a video of Thomas catching a pass during a practice session Wednesday morning.

Thomas missed all of last season with an ankle injury.

Thomas spoke to the media after practice and said it was a blessing to be back with his team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Metairie, LA
Football
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Metairie, LA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy