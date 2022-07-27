ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KBI arrests man for threat, mistreatment of elderly

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPmse_0guuBShc00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have arrested a southeast Kansas man for a number of crimes, including mistreating an older person.

Stacy Oliver (Courtesy Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Stacy T. Oliver, 55, Tuesday afternoon in Parsons.

A KBI spokesperson did not give details of the investigation but said Oliver was booked into the Labette County Jail on suspicion of:

  • Felony theft
  • Two counts of mistreatment of an elder person
  • Criminal threat
  • Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Felony possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Nationwide restaurant scam targets a popular Wichita eatery

The KBI said the investigation is still in progress. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the Girard Police Department, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Parsons Police Department have helped with the case.

According to the KBI, the Labette County Attorney and the Crawford County Attorney are expected to file charges in the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Labette County, KS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Parsons, KS
Labette County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Parsons, KS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Marijuana#Mistreatment#Kbi#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
KSN News

KSN News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy