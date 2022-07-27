MDOT projects move forward in southwest Mississippi

Courtesy: MDOT

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced updates to several projects in southwest Mississippi.

“These infrastructure projects have a big impact on the traveling public, no matter the size of the job,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District.

Lottery-funded projects throughout the district

A $1.2 million project to overlay State Route 198 from west of Lumberton Road to U.S. Highway 98 in Marion County is complete.

In Walthall County, a $1 million project to overlay State Route 583 from U.S. 98 to Sims Thornhill Road, State Route 27 from High School Drive to State Route 48, and State Route 585 from State Route 22 north one mile is complete.

Bridge replacement project on State Route 198 in Marion County

A project to replace two bridges on S.R. 198 continues in Marion County. The first bridge in this $8.9 million project is complete, and the deck for the second bridge has been poured. Crews are also building an intersection tying the roadway into U.S. Highway 98. Intersection and roadway paving will soon be underway. Due to COVID-related delays, it is now expected to be completed in late summer.

Mill and overlay projects in Lincoln County

A $2.8 million mill and overlay project on State Route 184 and State Route 583 in Lincoln County is underway. The project covers two portions of S.R. 184 stretching from U.S. Highway 84 to U.S. Highway 51 and the beginning of state maintenance near Brookway Blvd. Crews will also place pavement markings on one mile of State Route 550 from U.S. 51 to the end of state maintenance. Work is expected to wrap up early fall.

Overlay project on U.S. Highway 61 in Adams and Wilkinson counties nears completion

In Adams and Wilkinson counties, a $5.7 million project to overlay 11 miles of U.S. Highway 61 is nearly complete except for the permanent striping, which will be placed in July. The overlay stretches from Doloroso to the Adams County line and from the Wilkinson County line to Kingston.

Overlay project on U.S. Highway 84 in Lawrence County completed