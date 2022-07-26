Thousands protest proposed abortion restrictions in Indiana

www.kltv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Buffalo Soldiers started 156 years ago, today U.S. Army regiments of African American soldiers July 28, 1866Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Smith County Commissioners Court to discuss the Courthouse Bond proposal for the November 8 ElectionTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
55th Gospel Music Workshop of America convention 2022 is back after 2 year breakTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Comments / 0