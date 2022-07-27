Top Chef Contestant Howie Kleinberg Dead at 46

people.com
Joe Elias Lehmann
3d ago
“THE NEW NORMAL “ the post COVID Vaccine times. Another one bites the dust. When will people wake up to the fact that the vaccines are designed to depopulate the world.
Reply
14
Guest
3d ago
Every week. You figure it out yet people? When before 2019 did we see weekly celebrities dying. I’ll wait.
Reply(3)
12
Blake Alexander
3d ago
What’s the point anymore, of coming on here to say it was the experimental mrna and dna shots? It’s too late, and the folks who took it, are dead set on it not even being a possibility that the shots are causing any death. These people are in the same league as the ones who created these shots.
Reply
2
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Climate change problems are real,” says Republican Mayor Francis SuarezToni KorazaMiami, FL
5 Day Itinerary in Miami BeachJoJo's Cup of MochaMiami Beach, FL
12-Year Old Child Lost In Miami Airport By American AirlinesBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
South Florida Playwright Darius Daughtry's 'Seeking' Draws Cheers, Tears, and a Standing Ovation at The Broward CenterShe Got Game MediaBroward County, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Comments / 23