Yeah, but it’s a wet monsoon!
Nice rainfall last night. I know it’s not the most accurate way to measure rainfall, but my backyard waterline shows we received 2.5 inches of rain last night. That is probably pretty close to the true amount. Cotton and Acoma in Surprise. — Arnold Kohl
__
Remembers
Sort of feel bad for those who are new within 20 years here, it used to do this all the time and for days. Monsoon was such a great time as a child here in Arizona, loved all the rain and incredible storms. Hopefully again one day. — Gary Erwin
__
Happy grass
We got 1.73” in Litchfield Park in a little over an hour last night. It was awesome, plants and grass look happy this morning! — Janice Hickey
__
Pouring
It poured for at least 40 minutes. I drove home in it last night and it was a downpour from Peoria to Surprise. — Tracy Gilbert Gardner
__
Skipping
Possible is some locations with how the storm was swirling, but we only got maybe .25” here in the Avalon neighborhood. I wasn’t sure we’d actually get any so haven’t been skipping any watering and watered yesterday morning. Super excited to get enough to skip the containers today! — Talitha Ekama
__
Sleepless
How about that alert on our phones. Nearly gave me a heart attack then couldn’t go back to sleep. — Robin Samudio
__
Right on!
News this morning also said Surprise got 2.5” of rain so you gauge is right on... — Jeff Pearson
__
Major
The streets were running with water in Sun City. It was awesome! Major lightning and thunder! — Nancy Bigley
__
Gifted
2.5”? I was awakened by the lightning and thunder but went back to sleep. I would love to see the official measurement. Whatever the measurement, it was a gift! — JoAn Nye
__
Flattened
And it’s miserable out today. But at least the dirt is flattened down. Hooray. — Linda Loo Lacy
__
Exchange
Not a drop either in Queen Creek. Can I exchange the wind for rain? — Nanci Yanes
__
Nope
Got nothing in Waddell. — Gail Martin
__
Ditto
I got nothing in East Mesa. — Brandon Reynolds
__
Up north
I’m up north about 20 miles before Prescott Valley. Didn’t get anything. — Vicki Provost
__
Puddles
I knew it must have rained a lot! I have puddles on some of my things! — Angela Hoerst
Comments / 0