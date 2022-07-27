Beale Street murder suspect arrested in Miami

Shizmar Shabazz Randle (Miami-Dade County Jail)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who was wanted in a murder on Beale Street has been captured by U.S. Marshals in Miami, Florida.

Shizmaz Shabazz Randle, 28, was arrested on Tuesday in Miami after being wanted for second-degree murder and reckless endangerment in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Randall Underwood.

Underwood was shot in the 100 block of Beale Street just after 1 a.m. on April 28.

A woman who did not want to be identified told WREG back in April that her 19-year-old cousin was sent to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting after a fight.

“I turn around and see people swinging, and I just hear shots,” she said, “and once I heard the first shot, I ran,” she stated.

Underwood was shot several times. He died at the hospital several days later.

Investigators later developed Randle as a suspect and issued warrants for his arrest. Assistance from the U.S. Marshals in Southern Florida was requested by Memphis authorities after they learned Randle was possibly in Miami.

Randle was located in the 600 block of Ocean Drive on Tuesday and taken into custody.

Authorities have not confirmed when Randle will be extradited to Memphis.