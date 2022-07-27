ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How to improve your credit as prices for goods skyrocket

By Marcia Parris, Craig Treadway, AJ Jondonero, Hazel Sanchez
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCkIJ_0guttOmB00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As bills pile up, credit scores are prone to suffering big dents.

New Yorkers are moved to find ways to keep their financial health in check and form good credit habits. To help out, Dr. Melody Wright, director of financial education of financial tech company Kinly, joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to provide tips on how to improve credit scores especially as prices continue to soar.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Skyrocket#Financial Education#New Yorkers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

PIX11

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy