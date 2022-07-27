Oops! Typos happen — even in concrete and at a school. But don’t blame educators.

A new school sign could make you wonder if the Wake County school system flunked a spelling test.

The new concrete sign recently delivered for Apex Friendship Elementary School on Humie Olive Road reads as “Apex Firendship Elementary School.”

Wake blames the mistake on a subcontractor misspelling the name and says a new sign should be delivered by next week.

“It wasn‘t one of those where we misspelled our own name,” Lisa Luten, a Wake school spokeswoman, said in an interview Wednesday. “We ordered something and they’re fixing it.”

Luten said Wake doesn’t have its own concrete shop so it relied on a subcontractor to produce the sign. Luten said the error wasn’t discovered until the sign was delivered. She said the sign was rejected, removed from the site and a new one has been ordered.

“We’re a school system,” Luten said. “We take spelling seriously.”

Photos of the sign have been posted on multiple social media sites, including The State You’re In and a Facebook group for residents who live in the Jordan Pointe neighborhood near the school.

“6 people already this morning have sent this to me,” school board candidate Steve Bergstrom tweeted Wednesday . “Seriously though… glad Jordan Pointe peeps have a sense of humor about it.”