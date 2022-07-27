ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

GoFundMe created for two sons after mother is murdered

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — A GoFundMe page has been created on behalf of Chelsea Longshore who was murdered in May 2022.

Woman found dead in Pueblo post welfare check

Raised funds will help provide for the future needs, education and counseling of her two sons. Financial burdens related to pre-trial, trial travel and legal consulting will be helped through the funds as well.

The page was created to alleviate the “overwhelming tragedy from destroying the future this family needs,” says the GoFundMe page.

Wanted homicide suspect arrested by Pueblo police

Olivia Mathias, a close friend of Longshore, organized the GoFundMe to provide a light of hope for Lonshore’s sons and ease the stress of navigating a new life without their mother.

“She cared deeply for others and would have given her last dollar to help someone without question, even if it meant she went without,” Mathias wrote on Longshore’s page.

To help Longshore’s family, you can donate on her GoFundMe page here .

