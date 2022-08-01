ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dog Nutrition Just Got A Whole Lot Different

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vr5ZG_0gutj6l600
Photo by Adriana Morales

By Thomas Kwan

Most dog owners see healthy, organic, or natural and buy dog food, not realizing they may be hurting their furry little friends, as these commercial dog foods may reduce their lifespans.

Over the past 30 years, some breeds have witnessed a pattern, their lifespans shortened by half. According to Dr. Marty Goldstein, one of the most vetted veterinarians, canine health is declining, and the cause seems to be a lack of nutrition from commercialized foods.

"Unfortunately, most commercial dog foods are full of artificial preservatives, additives, heavy grains, and low-quality proteins. Even foods that claim to be 'healthy, organic, or 'natural," said Dr. Goldstein. "To make matters worse, most commercial dog food is cooked at high temperatures, which can actually destroy most of the nutrients."

Low Nutritional Value Leads To Health Problems

Research shows that the low nutritional value of these commercialized foods is responsible for the low energy, digestive issues, joint discomfort, bad breath, smelly or mushy poop, itchy skin, and various other common problems experienced by dogs. After years of studying and research, Dr. Goldstein has discovered a way to attack this issue plaguing dogs across America and the world.

"Having looked after thousands of pets in my veterinary practice, I've identified the exact things you need to get back into your dog's diet to help them live a happy, healthy life," said Dr. Goldstein.

According to Dr. Goldstein, avoid feeding your dog foods containing:

  • Preservatives | Dog foods with artificial preservatives such as BHA (butylated hydroxyanisole) and BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene).
  • Grains | Dog food that is heavy in soy, wheat, or corn makes it hard for your dog to digest and gives host to many issues. Although, brown rice and quinoa are okay in small doses.
  • Processed Deli Meat | Deli meat may seem healthy, but under the surface, it is full of chemicals, be sure if you are feeding your dog deli meat that it is chemical free.
  • Meat By-Products | Avoid meat by-products as they contain: unwanted bits of meat, such as feet, beaks, brains, even tumors, undeveloped eggs, and intestines, contributing to a negative impact on your dog's health. If you see the chicken, beef, lamb, or duck by-product, put it back on the shelf.
  • Meat & Bone Meal | These dog foods can contain roadkill, dead zoo animals, or dead livestock.

According to Dr. Goldstein, these are the most nutritious sources for your dog:

  • Organ Meats | These meats are packed with nutrients compared to cuts of food humans enjoy, containing more essential vitamins than any other available protein. Organ meats include healthy doses of B vitamins, folic acid, and minerals like phosphorus and iron. So put a bit of organ meat in your dog's food and treat them like the head of the pack.
  • Omega 3s | This super nutrient helps your dog's brain development, joint discomfort, and increased energy. Even though there are many nutrients supplements for dogs available, they can be expensive. Natural sources such as cold-pressed olive oil and flaxseed oil can benefit your dog and your wallet.
  • Prebiotics | Prebiotics are superfoods for your dog's healthy gut bacteria, helping their immune system by protecting against environmental toxins, and increasing metabolism, pooping, and mood.
  • Freeze Dried RAW Dog Food | This form of dog food is the best, giving your furry friend exactly what they need. Staying close to the original food source dogs have enjoyed for thousands of years, you are ensuring their health.

This easy method that Dr. Goldstein invented is done from your kitchen, requiring only 2 minutes a day, with positive benefits to your dog's health and quality of life. Dr. Goldstein created a short video that explains the method, including with ease to follow step-by-step instructions on how you can do this at home. Many employing this method have noticed a positive change in their dog's health within weeks or even days.

A dog owner who followed Dr. Goldstein's easy-to-do method loved it so much that she even commented in response to the video.

"My dog LOVES this! Niko has become his old self again, I might even go as far as saying he's like a puppy again. His mood has improved and his energy level has skyrocketed. He is happier, more lively, and more loving," said a commenter.

Your dog's life can be a lot better and longer by switching to a freeze-dried raw food diet for your dog, adding organs, and staying away from overly processed commercialized dog food, so save your dog's life and health by making the switch.

Comments / 6

Vickie Long
7d ago

i dont feed my dogs dog food they eat people food one of my dogs lived to 18 i got one 15 and my youngest one is 4 there healthy and happy i feed them mostly boiled chicken a little rice and a veggie usally peas or carrots greenbeans sweet potatoes i give them something different weekly

Reply
3
Dena Mehrens
7d ago

just because it says natural or organic it probably isn't unless your making it yourself

Reply
5
Related
Pocono Update

Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
ANIMALS
Popculture

53 Protein and Nutritional Drinks Just Got Recalled

A massive recall of protein and nutritional drinks was issued on July 28 because they have the potential to be contaminated by a microorganism, including Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall affects products by Lyons Magnus LLC of Fresno, California. Symptoms of a Cronobacter sakazakii infection include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised people are more susceptible to infections.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Additives#Dog Food#Dog Poop#Super Foods#Animals#Dog Nutrition Food#Pet Owner
Thrillist

Dog Food Is Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination

For the second consecutive week, dog food is being recalled due to contamination that could endanger pets. Stormberg Foods has recalled different sizes and batches of its Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat. These have the potential to carry salmonella contamination and were distributed nationwide. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was the first to detect salmonella in the pet food during routine testing.
PETS
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
PHOENIX, AZ
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Phys.org

Feeding dogs raw meat associated with increased presence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria

New research has revealed an association between the feeding of raw meat to pet dogs and the presence of bacteria resistant to critically important antibiotics. Two studies led by a team at the University of Bristol have found dogs who are fed on a diet of raw meat were more likely to excrete antibiotic-resistant bacteria Escherichia coli (E. coli) in their feces. Previous research has shown that there is the potential for bacteria to be shared between dogs and their human owners through everyday interaction, leading the researchers to suggest that raw feeding is not the safest dietary choice, and that, if chosen, owners should take extra precautions when handling raw meat and be especially careful to clean up after their dog.
ANIMALS
Thrillist

Oat Milk, Coffee, & Protein Shakes Among 53 Drinks Recalled Over Microbial Contamination

Lyons Magnus, which makes "nutritional and beverage products," has recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination, including contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The drinks are packaged under a variety of brands including Oatly, Intelligentsia, and Stumptown. The company says that its "preliminary root cause analysis shows" that...
FOOD SAFETY
Pocono Update

This Health-Food Restaurant Has Locals Coming Back For More

In the Poconos, this local health food restaurant Fruit-A-Bowls has found a way to bring both nutrition and flavor, providing a better way to eat. This local establishment is doing something different, bringing healthy food with an added twist of making fruit a meal. Fruit-A-Bowls approach seems to be working by offering locals a wide variety of choices at an affordable price. The local health-food restaurant Fruit-A-Bowl must be on to something, as the business is bustling.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Pocono Update

Skip The Walk, Save Their Paws

Any pet owner knows that our four-legged friends love nothing more than a stroll outside during the day. However, uninformed owners could be putting their companions through serious pain and injury.
PETS
petmd.com

Can Dogs Eat Blueberries?

The following content may contain Chewy links. PetMD is operated by Chewy. NOTE: Always check with your veterinarian first before giving your dog any new foods, especially “people foods.” What might be okay for one dog might not be good for your dog, depending on multiple factors, such as their age, health history, health conditions, and diet. Dogs on prescription diets should not be fed any food or treats outside the diet.
ANIMALS
Pocono Update

Advice | Who To Trust With Baby?

I am currently five months pregnant and rethinking my childcare options for when the baby is born. Currently, I have both my sister-in-law and my mother-in-law lined up to babysit while I work. However, I’m worried that if my sister-in-law watches the baby, she won’t respond to me with texts and things, and she’s hard to get a hold of because she’s “so busy.” And my mother-in-law is fine, but I feel like she will flake out and then go away for like a week, and I won’t have childcare. If I need daycare, I need to look at them now because of the waitlists. What should I do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Pocono Update

Egg Hoppers – Traditional Sri Lankan Recipe

Hoppers are one of the most popular traditional Sri Lankan foods. There are many different variations of hoppers. Out of them, egg hoppers are the most delicious. Egg hoppers are made by cracking one or two eggs into the center of the right before steaming them. These hoppers are made in the same pan used to make traditional hoppers. The bowl-bottomed pans come along with handles to make life easy for anyone who makes hoppers. However, you will also be able to use a non-stick frying pan to make egg hoppers.
FOOD & DRINKS
technologynetworks.com

Cutting into Tallow – A Lipidomic Exploration of Animal-Based and Alternatively-Sourced Meat

As environmental concerns regarding climate change continue to rise, the business of animal husbandry for meat production has come under scrutiny for its role in contributing to global carbon emissions. For this reason, there has been a recent rise in the popularity of alternative sources of protein. Plant based proteins are not new. These sources of protein, like tofu coming from soy, have been widely available for purchase for decades and have been part of traditional diets for centuries. It is a new wave of alternative sources of protein that are engineered to mimic the flavor and texture of real meat, most often ground beef and pork, that have been widely popularized in recent years. Companies producing these alternative foods specifically tailor their processing of plant based protein sources or even culture the growth of these protein sources directly to look, feel and taste like animal-based protein. The flavor, texture and cooking properties of meat are not solely dependent on the composition of the protein; the lipid profile can significantly alter all of these sensory attributes. In this work, we took a targeted lipidomic approach to differentiate multiple sources of raw and cooked beef and plant-based beef substitutes. We also looked to determine whether unique characteristic lipidomic markers exist for the different sources of protein, and whether they could be used for unambiguous identification (e.g. when testing for adulteration). With this knowledge, we can make better assessments on the nutritional value of these alternative meat sources beyond their protein content, and help to inform alternative meat producers to produce a more authentic product.
AGRICULTURE
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
11K+
Followers
495
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy