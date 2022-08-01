Dog Nutrition Just Got A Whole Lot Different

Photo by Adriana Morales

By Thomas Kwan

Most dog owners see healthy, organic, or natural and buy dog food, not realizing they may be hurting their furry little friends, as these commercial dog foods may reduce their lifespans.

Over the past 30 years, some breeds have witnessed a pattern, their lifespans shortened by half. According to Dr. Marty Goldstein, one of the most vetted veterinarians, canine health is declining, and the cause seems to be a lack of nutrition from commercialized foods.

"Unfortunately, most commercial dog foods are full of artificial preservatives, additives, heavy grains, and low-quality proteins. Even foods that claim to be 'healthy, organic, or 'natural," said Dr. Goldstein. "To make matters worse, most commercial dog food is cooked at high temperatures, which can actually destroy most of the nutrients."

Low Nutritional Value Leads To Health Problems

Research shows that the low nutritional value of these commercialized foods is responsible for the low energy, digestive issues, joint discomfort, bad breath, smelly or mushy poop, itchy skin, and various other common problems experienced by dogs. After years of studying and research, Dr. Goldstein has discovered a way to attack this issue plaguing dogs across America and the world.

"Having looked after thousands of pets in my veterinary practice, I've identified the exact things you need to get back into your dog's diet to help them live a happy, healthy life," said Dr. Goldstein.

According to Dr. Goldstein, avoid feeding your dog foods containing:

Preservatives | Dog foods with artificial preservatives such as BHA (butylated hydroxyanisole) and BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene).

Dog foods with artificial preservatives such as BHA (butylated hydroxyanisole) and BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene). Grains | Dog food that is heavy in soy, wheat, or corn makes it hard for your dog to digest and gives host to many issues. Although, brown rice and quinoa are okay in small doses.

Dog food that is heavy in soy, wheat, or corn makes it hard for your dog to digest and gives host to many issues. Although, brown rice and quinoa are okay in small doses. Processed Deli Meat | Deli meat may seem healthy, but under the surface, it is full of chemicals, be sure if you are feeding your dog deli meat that it is chemical free .

Deli meat may seem healthy, but under the surface, it is full of chemicals, be sure if you are feeding your dog deli meat that it is . Meat By-Products | Avoid meat by-products as they contain: unwanted bits of meat, such as feet, beaks, brains, even tumors, undeveloped eggs, and intestines, contributing to a negative impact on your dog's health. If you see the chicken, beef, lamb, or duck by-product, put it back on the shelf.

Avoid meat by-products as they contain: unwanted bits of meat, such as feet, beaks, brains, even tumors, undeveloped eggs, and intestines, contributing to a negative impact on your dog's health. If you see the chicken, beef, lamb, or duck by-product, put it back on the shelf. Meat & Bone Meal | These dog foods can contain roadkill, dead zoo animals, or dead livestock.

According to Dr. Goldstein, these are the most nutritious sources for your dog:

Organ Meats | These meats are packed with nutrients compared to cuts of food humans enjoy, containing more essential vitamins than any other available protein. Organ meats include healthy doses of B vitamins, folic acid, and minerals like phosphorus and iron. So put a bit of organ meat in your dog's food and treat them like the head of the pack.

These meats are packed with nutrients compared to cuts of food humans enjoy, containing more essential vitamins than any other available protein. Organ meats include healthy doses of B vitamins, folic acid, and minerals like phosphorus and iron. So put a bit of organ meat in your dog's food and treat them like the head of the pack. Omega 3s | This super nutrient helps your dog's brain development, joint discomfort, and increased energy. Even though there are many nutrients supplements for dogs available, they can be expensive. Natural sources such as cold-pressed olive oil and flaxseed oil can benefit your dog and your wallet.

This super nutrient helps your dog's brain development, joint discomfort, and increased energy. Even though there are many nutrients supplements for dogs available, they can be expensive. Natural sources such as cold-pressed olive oil and flaxseed oil can benefit your dog and your wallet. Prebiotics | Prebiotics are superfoods for your dog's healthy gut bacteria, helping their immune system by protecting against environmental toxins, and increasing metabolism, pooping, and mood.

Prebiotics are superfoods for your dog's healthy gut bacteria, helping their immune system by protecting against environmental toxins, and increasing metabolism, pooping, and mood. Freeze Dried RAW Dog Food | This form of dog food is the best, giving your furry friend exactly what they need. Staying close to the original food source dogs have enjoyed for thousands of years, you are ensuring their health.

This easy method that Dr. Goldstein invented is done from your kitchen, requiring only 2 minutes a day, with positive benefits to your dog's health and quality of life. Dr. Goldstein created a short video that explains the method, including with ease to follow step-by-step instructions on how you can do this at home. Many employing this method have noticed a positive change in their dog's health within weeks or even days.

A dog owner who followed Dr. Goldstein's easy-to-do method loved it so much that she even commented in response to the video.

"My dog LOVES this! Niko has become his old self again, I might even go as far as saying he's like a puppy again. His mood has improved and his energy level has skyrocketed. He is happier, more lively, and more loving," said a commenter.

Your dog's life can be a lot better and longer by switching to a freeze-dried raw food diet for your dog, adding organs, and staying away from overly processed commercialized dog food, so save your dog's life and health by making the switch.