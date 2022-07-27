Motorcyclist Killed on Nolensville Pike at Ocala Drive Tuesday Night

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a Volkswagen Beetle Tuesday night on Nolensville Pike at Ocala Drive. Abdallah Zomlot, 25, was traveling south and was seen by a nearby officer speeding approximately a half mile before the crash.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the motorcycle accelerated. The officer did not initiate a pursuit.

The preliminary investigation indicates Zomlot was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck the driver’s side door of the Beetle at the intersection of Ocala Drive.

Zomlot was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The couple in the Beetle were also transported to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries.

There were no signs of impairment on scene.