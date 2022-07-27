MTA Announces Plans To Expand Cell Phone Service Between Subway Stations

Pexels via Ono Kosuki

Soon we’ll be able to say goodbye to the days of the dreaded frozen music and texts sent green while underground on the subway!

The MTA announced yesterday, July 26, that they’re working on providing cell coverage throughout all 418 track miles of subway tunnels as well as expanding Wi-Fi service to all above-ground subway and Staten Island Railway stations.

“Bringing cell connectivity to the tunnels between stations and Wi-Fi to above-ground stations is a major step forward in enhancing transit riders’ experience,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

While all underground stations currently have cell service and Wi-Fi, this project, in partnership with 5G wireless infrastructure company Transit Wireless, would expand this to provide subway riders cell service in the tunnels between stations as well.

According to the press release, Transit Wireless will be responsible for the $600 million job of building out infrastructure to support the plan and will share the revenue generated from cell providers with the MTA.

“We live in a digitally connected world and serve a city that is always on the go,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. “Having uninterrupted network connection underground will reimagine how New Yorkers travel by providing the opportunity to take advantage of every minute of their commute…which can also ease any traveling obstacles visitors face when trying to navigate the system.”

Work on the project is expected to begin immediately and be completed in 10 years. Riders will be able to use the new services as each section is completed.