As rain continues, here’s updated rainfall totals for St. Louis and southwest Illinois

By Meredith Howard
 3 days ago
Major rainfall and flash flooding in St. Louis and southwest Illinois caused at least one death Tuesday, along with evacuations, car rescues and waterlogged homes.

Some roads in southwest Illinois were still closed as of Wednesday morning, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

One region on the Missouri side of the river, St. Peters, recorded more than 14 inches of rain, according to National Weather Service St. Louis.

Belleville recorded more than 8 inches, and several other southwest Illinois areas had rain totals between 5 and 8 inches.

Here’s the totals by location, according to the NWS. Locations in bold were last updated Tuesday, as more recent measurements were not available. The rest are rain totals from Monday and Tuesday, through about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Additionally, locations are approximate, and some rainfall measuring sites are a few miles away from city limits.

Here are rainfall amounts, in inches, by locality, according to National Weather Service St. Louis:

Illinois locations

  • Belleville: 8.35
  • Cahokia Airport: 7.7
  • Fairview Heights: 9.35
  • Freeburg (Silver Creek): 4.16
  • St. Libory: 3.25
  • O’Fallon: 6.96
  • Smithton: 3.79
  • Richland Creek: 1.34 (in 12 hours)
  • Mascoutah: 7.78
  • Fairmont City: 8.04
  • Hoffman: 3.44
  • Breese: 3.50
  • Hardin 3.97
  • Red Bud: 0.39
  • Sparta: 0.83
  • Ashley: 5.75
  • Columbia: 1.78
  • Granite City: 6.4
  • Edwardsville: 5.01
  • Troy: 6.1
  • Maryville: 3.75
  • Jerseyville: 3.35
  • Mount Vernon: 3.63

Missouri locations

  • St. Peters: 14.69
  • St. Louis: 7.79
  • Lambert International Airport: 9.97

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

