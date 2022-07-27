French Montana ft. EST Gee “Keep It Real,” Redman “So Cool” & More | Daily Visuals 7.26.22

Source: press handout / FYI Brand Group

French Montana and Harry Fraud’s album, Montega has been out on these streets for a month now and French has been going hard promoting the project with a new video on a weekly basis.

This time around the Bronx representative links up with EST Gee for his new visuals to “Keep It Real” in which French and EST steady mob to the Motthaven projects with their crew behind them and post up on top of the bodega much to the delight of the community who take pics of the rappers as they do their thing.

Back in the Bricks, OG Hip-Hop legend Redman is out there proving he’s still a lyrical beast, and for his clip to “So Cool” posts up in front of a few monster trucks with hydraulics as he drops his bars before driving off in a souped-up ATV.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from RZA, Monica featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA FT. EST GEE – “KEEP IT REAL”

REDMAN – “SO COOL”

RZA – “CELEBRATE LIFE”

MONICA FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “FRIENDS”

OSHUN – “100K”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “CHANGE”

RZA – “LIVE YOUR OWN RHYTHM”

PRADO & BOUNTY KILLER – “AS A BADMAN”

JACKBOY – “YAYA”

