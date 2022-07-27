ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Tucker Carlson fans turn anger toward Kzoo city commissioner

By Ben Lando
nowkalamazoo.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nowkalamazoo.com

Comments / 37

Mearl Johnson
2d ago

all I can say is there's a lot of jails that are empty. Tucker says it like it is Tough love, life is not fair nore the same for everyone.

Reply
10
Carl Pat Riot
2d ago

No reason to hate on Tucker just becuase the rest of you fine loving Americans sold out to the NWO.

Reply(2)
26
Allan Holden
2d ago

Tucker doesn't understand the politics within the walls of Kalama-sodomy.

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Homelessness#Fox News#Nowkalamazoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy