ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Busy Engineer, 32, Is Told By Her Doctor A Leg Lump Was ‘Hives Due To Stress:’ Her Leg Had To Be Amputated When It Turned Out To Be Cancer

By Anne McCarthy
survivornet.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.survivornet.com

Comments / 179

Amy Garofalo
2d ago

It seems to me that doctors of the last two generations don’t know near the stuff that they did 40 or 50 years ago! Why is this!

Reply(30)
130
Judy Williamson
2d ago

The same thing happened to my nephew, he was told it was a cyst and I told him to get a second opinion and when he asked the dr for a second opinion he was told he didnt need one because it was just a cyst. When it was cut out the dr told my nephew that he doesnt think it was a cyst so he had to send ur of. Come to find out it was one of the most rarest cancers call Spindle Cell Sarcoma. they cut a big chunk out of his back. that was 5 yrs ago and he is now in remission but every 6 months he has to go in for a work up. Always get a second opinion even when the dr says u dont need one.

Reply(3)
22
Steve Burk
2d ago

putting your face in the opinion of One professional or so-called professional is the same problem that America had when the United States took the word of fauci as the Holy Grail of what to do during a pandemic. turns out both instances were wrong

Reply(1)
41
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Colorectal Cancer#Amputation#Stress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer

Comments / 0

Community Policy