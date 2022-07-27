Germany vs France LIVE: Euro 2022 result and final score as Alexandra Popp double sets up England final

Germany will play England in the Euro 2022 final after they defeated France thanks to a double from captain Alexandra Popp in Milton Keynes.

The eight-time European champions Germany took a deserved lead near the end of a fast-paced opening half, as Popp arrived into the box to score for the fifth match in a row at the tournament.

But it was quickly cancelled out before the break by the French, playing in their first major tournament semi-final, when Kadidiatou Diani’s fierce hit rebounded off the post and cannoned off the unfortunate goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

France would have the better chances in the second half - but Germany had the more clinical striker. Popp once again times her run to perfection and it was the Germany captain’s towering header that restored their lead on 76 minutes.

The goal, which also moved Popp level with England’s Beth Mead in the golden boot standings, proved to be decisive and Germany will face the Lionesses in the Wembley final on Sunday.

Follow all the reaction and relive the match as Germany edged France in a thrilling Euro 2022 semi-final: