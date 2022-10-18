The best graphics cards deals in October 2022

When you are looking for a new graphics card, the task can be daunting. There are dozens of cards and every major brand has to get their hands on at least one, so you have a whole lot of noise you need deafen just to find the one that works for you. Not to mention that the prices are in constant fluctuation. A year or two ago (maybe even just a few months) and the idea of a graphics card deal was a fantasy as most cards were going for way above MSRP and often only being sold by scalpers on eBay if they were in stock at all. That's not quite the case anymore, although prices and demand still change regularly and things can escalate quickly.

Our goal is to provide you with a list of the best graphics card deals from all around the internet. We're not interested in cards that are "on sale" just because they aren't bloated at hundreds above retail anymore. We're looking for genuine deals on GPUs, many of which are selling as close to their MSRP as they have in years or maybe even selling below MSRP. Sometimes graphics cards come packaged in bundles that include things like other PC parts or even codes for video games, and while those are hard to track we will list them as well if we find them. Always check what manufacturers are bundling with the card you're interested in because you could save in ways you didn't know about.

Whether you're building a new PC or upgrading an older one, here are the best ways to save on a new graphics card.

Should you buy a graphics card right now?

I.e. Is it worth it? The truth is, if you're looking for a graphics card then it is probably a need for you. You're here because you're in the market for a new computer or looking to upgrade an aging beast. Either way, the original question is really moot because whether or not you should... you ARE.

Now is as good a time as any, anyway, because prices have been falling for most of 2022. It's hard to tell whether they're going to keep falling or if demand will rise again, but for now we're seeing more and more discounts every day. That's a great thing, and it's a pattern that currently only benefits you, the buyer. Finding cards below MSRP is still not very common, but if the trend continues the way it is then drops that good might be right around the corner.

Best Nvidia GPU deals:

PNY GeForce GTX 1660 Super $300 $209.99 at Amazon

The 1660 Super is a couple generations behind, but it's still a great card and has plenty of juice to keep you gaming at a high level. The price is also the lowest it has been on Amazon considering it was going for as much as $350 in June. View Deal

EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 SC Ultra $267 $189.99 at Amazon

There was a time in its life when this card actually hit $220 more than once, but that was a while ago. It spent all of 2021 above $260, and this is its first major discount on Amazon in more than a year. View Deal

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 $450 $379.99 at Amazon

This card was only introduced on Amazon earlier this year, but it has sold for around $450 or more since its release. Today's price is an all-new low that we have not seen before. View Deal

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3070 8GB $640 $529.99 at Newegg

Will save an extra $20 after a mail-in rebate. This card is still going for as much as $760 at some retailers and even $660 at Amazon. The price has actually gone as low as $530 before, but this is still a pretty nice deal. View Deal

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3080 $1,210 $739.99 at Newegg

Get the price down with a $30 mail-in rebate form. This is $10 better than the next best price we've seen this year. This deal also comes with four free games, which in this case includes Ghostwire Tokyo, Doom Eternal, and the two parts of The Ancient Gods, a Doom Eternal DLC. View Deal

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 hybrid GPU $1,400 $799.98 at Amazon

A unique hybrid GPU that includes the AIO built right in. The graphics card sells for way above this price pretty much anywhere else, and it was selling for around $1,400 from third parties before this Amazon sale. Just $30 above the best price we've seen this year. View Deal

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti $1,410 $884 at Newegg

You will need to fill out and send in the $30 off mail-in rebate to get the full benefit of this deal, but even if you don't this is still a great price on a powerful card. We did see it drop to $850, but this is still a better price than it has been selling for. View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Ti $1,500 $999.99 at Newegg

Until the RTX 4000 series is announced, and that time is coming soon, this is the best of the best for Nvidia graphics cards. And right now it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen. Just getting it below $1,000 is quite the feat considering how expensive these GPUs were going over the last couple years. View Deal

Zotac GeForce RTX 3080 Ti $1,150 $849.99 at Amazon

It is worth noting that this GPU does not have the best cooling for it, so you might want to pick up some cheap 2mm thermal pads if you can do that yourself. This is a crazy low price for an enthusiast card though. View Deal

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti $1,450 $1,079.99 at Newegg

You'll need the mail-in rebate form to save another $50, but this is an amazing price for a GPU that once peaked as high as $2,200. With a new generation of GPUs on the horizon, we might even see this card drop a bit more soon. View Deal

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 GPU $2,000 $1,099.99 at Newegg

This is by far the best price we've seen on this card in quite some time, but unfortunately right now it is out of stock. That's not surprising, but if you are interested then keep an eye on it here. Other retailers have it for $400 to $600 more. View Deal

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 $1,800 $1,039.99 at Amazon

The 3090 is the top of the current generation, so you know GPU prices are really dropping when even this one is going on sale. During the recent past when GPU prices were skyrocketing, this card was going for as much as $2,400. It has been selling closer to $1,800 recently, but this deal is a nice new low price. View Deal

EVGA B Stock graphics cards

EVGA has an entire section of its online store dedicated to what it calls "B Stock," or more commonly "refurbished" units. You can find graphics cards here that are used or suffer from some basic cosmetic damage. They come in at a reduced price, and EVGA often features B Stock Sales that drop the price even more. View Deal

Best AMD GPU deals:

MSI Radeon RX 6400 GPU $175 $134.99 at Newegg

You'll need to do the $15 mail-in rebate to get the most savings here. This card is great for two people: gamers on a shoestring budget or someone building a compact PC. View Deal

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 6600 $300 $219.99 at Newegg

Use the code VGAEXCAA324 to save an extra $20 off the price, bringing this card down to an extremely affordable price for anyone looking for an upgrade. We haven't seen this deal in a while. View Deal

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 $500 $239.99 at Amazon

This card was selling for as much as $500 in January and has been on a steady decline ever since. Today's price is an all-new low we haven't seen before. View Deal

MSI Mech Radeon RX 6600 $350 $264.99 at Newegg

You will need to use the mail-in rebate form to get an extra $20 off, but even at $265 it is a nice discount from what this card was going for in June. You'll also get a digital code for three free games, which is just icing on the cake. View Deal

Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6650 XT GPU $340 $299.99 at Newegg

This is a unique price on a card you could have in your hands in just a couple days thanks to Newegg's fast shipping. The price is one of the lowest we've seen as well. View Deal

XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 6650 XT $380 $319.99 at Amazon

Includes a Core Clock of 2055 MHz and boost clock of 2635 MHz. Connectivity includes an HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4. Uses the PCI Express 4.0 standard. Not quite as low as recent deals where it dropped to $330 but still a decent price. View Deal

XFX Speedster QICK308 Radeon RX 6650XT $400 $317.73 at Amazon

Looks like XFX Speedster is offering deals on cards regardless of retailer. This price matches the lowest we've seen on the QICK308 model. The 6650 XT is sort of a refreshed 6600 XT that's slightly faster, and it is a new release this year. View Deal

PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 6650 XT $440 $323.43 at Amazon

Huge price drop. You don't see a lot of pure Spectral White graphics cards like this. It's a beautiful aesthetic if you're making a white PC. This is a relatively new card that just released in May, too, so it's great to see the price going down and not up. View Deal

XFX Speedster SWFT309 Radeon RX 6700 $400 $349.99 at Newegg

Oddly enough this isn't really a particular sale on this GPU but rather just a great price compared to others in its class. If you've been looking at this type or just want something on the affordable side, this is a great way to go. View Deal

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 6700 XT $400 $389.99 at Newegg

Use code VGAEXCAA286 to save $10 during checkout, bringing this card down to a nice low price. The card has a max boost clock of 2581 MHz, and it has three DisplayPort inputs plus an HDMI port. View Deal

PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6650 XT $440 $399.99 at Amazon

This AMD graphics card has only been available on Amazon since May, but it has sold at or near its MSRP of $450 since then. The drop here is its best price ever. View Deal

PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 6700 XT $460 $429.99 at Amazon

This card was selling for as high as $600 just a few months ago. Not only is this a great discount from that price, but this is also the lowest price we've ever seen it hit on Amazon. View Deal

XFX Speedster QICK319 Radeon RX 6700 XT $575 $429.99 at Amazon

Last year, this GPU peaked as high as $1,020 on Amazon. That's an insane price. The GPU market was nuts. Now it is down to the lowest we have ever seen. View Deal

XFX Speedster QICK319 Radeon RX 6750XT $530 $469.99 at Newegg

AMD's RX 6750 XT card was only introduced in May, but it was introduced at just the right time as GPU prices keep dropping so it's one where the price never got a chance to get overly bloated. This is a great deal, although it has been $30 cheaper recently. View Deal

XFX Radeon RX 6750 XT $550 $479.99 at B&H

Once as low as $470, this price is still much better than it's going for at other retailers. Chances are the price will expire, and it's at least $20 more at other retailers if not hundreds more. View Deal

PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT $650 $479.99 at Amazon

Sometimes you just have to smile at how low these prices are getting. This same graphics card was going for as much as $900 in March and $1,000 at the beginning of the year. It has never in its lifetime dropped below $600 until now. View Deal

Yeston Radeon RX 6700 XT $1,200 $549 at Newegg

An interesting GPU that would be good in a white aesthetic build. This deal includes a direct discount and a $35 gift card (formerly $160) you can use on a future purchase from Newegg. View Deal

XFX Speedster SWFT 319 Radeon RX 6800 $700 $559.99 at Newegg

This is a great low price for a powerful card, and it's just one of several cards on sale at the XFX store. You might even be able to find some discount codes to add onto the savings, although the codes seems to change often. View Deal

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6800 $700 $579.99 at Amazon

This graphics card was selling for as much as $900 over the last year. Go back to February and it was going for more than $1,200. That's some crazy pricing considering today it's down to this great price. View Deal

MSI AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT $740 $599.99 at Newegg

While still available at a discount from its regular price and what it is going for at other retailers, this GPU has lost some of its deal luster recently. Grab it before it jumps back up even more. View Deal

ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT $800 $669.99 at Newegg

This is a huge discount on this card. An RX 6900 for this low is amazing value. This is a very powerful card near the top of what AMD has to offer, and this deal is extremely affordable compared to where it has been in the past. You also get three free games. View Deal

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT $950 $699.99 at Newegg

This deal includes a direct discount to $730 and a free AMD games bundle worth around $180 that includes codes for Sniper Elite 5, and Forspoken, and Saints Row. The latter two haven't even come out yet, so you'll get them for free as soon as they are released. View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 6900 XT $1,600 $759.99 at Amazon

Only available at this price from third parties at this point, so this deal may expire at any time. This is one of AMD's most advanced cards, and it really was selling at ridiculous prices just a few months ago. It was going for as high as $2,550 in March. View Deal