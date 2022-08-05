The best graphics cards deals in August 2022

When you are looking for a new graphics card, the task can be daunting. There are dozens of cards and every major brand has to get their hands on at least one, so you have a whole lot of noise you need deafen just to find the one that works for you. Not to mention that the prices are in constant fluctuation. A year or two ago (maybe even just a few months) and the idea of a graphics card deal was a fantasy as most cards were going for way above MSRP and often only being sold by scalpers on eBay if they were in stock at all. That's not quite the case anymore, although prices and demand still change regularly and things can escalate quickly.

Our goal is to provide you with a list of the best graphics card deals from all around the internet. We're not interested in cards that are "on sale" just because they aren't bloated at hundreds above retail anymore. We're looking for genuine deals on GPUs, many of which are selling as close to their MSRP as they have in years or maybe even selling below MSRP. Sometimes graphics cards come packaged in bundles that include things like other PC parts or even codes for video games, and while those are hard to track we will list them as well if we find them. Always check what manufacturers are bundling with the card you're interested in because you could save in ways you didn't know about.

Whether you're building a new PC or upgrading an older one, here are the best ways to save on a new graphics card.

Should you buy a graphics card right now?

I.e. Is it worth it? The truth is, if you're looking for a graphics card then it is probably a need for you. You're here because you're in the market for a new computer or looking to upgrade an aging beast. Either way, the original question is really moot because whether or not you should... you ARE.

Now is as good a time as any, anyway, because prices have been falling for most of 2022. It's hard to tell whether they're going to keep falling or if demand will rise again, but for now we're seeing more and more discounts every day. That's a great thing, and it's a pattern that currently only benefits you, the buyer. Finding cards below MSRP is still not very common, but if the trend continues the way it is then drops that good might be right around the corner.

Best Nvidia GPU deals:

PNY GeForce GTX 1660 Super $300 $259.99 at Amazon

The 1660 Super is a couple generations behind, but it's still a great card and has plenty of juice to keep you gaming at a high level. The price is also the lowest it has been on Amazon considering it was going for as much as $350 in June. View Deal

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3070 8GB $640 $539.99 at Newegg

Use code VGAEXCJDMS29 to take an extra $10 off the discounted price. This card is still going for as much as $760 at some retailers and even $660 at Amazon. The price has actually gone as low as $530 before, but this is still a pretty nice deal. Comes with a free mouse pad as well. View Deal

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3080 $1,210 $739.99 at Newegg

Get the price down with a $30 mail-in rebate form. This deal also comes with four free games, which in this case includes Ghostwire Tokyo, Doom Eternal, and the two parts of The Ancient Gods, a Doom Eternal DLC. View Deal

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 hybrid GPU $1,400 $799 at Amazon

A unique hybrid GPU that includes the AIO built right in. The graphics card sells for way above this price pretty much anywhere else, and it was selling for around $1,400 from third parties before this Amazon sale. View Deal

Zotac GeForce RTX 3080 Ti $1,150 $899.99 at Amazon

It is worth noting that this GPU does not have the best cooling for it, so you might want to pick up some cheap 2mm thermal pads if you can do that yourself. This is a crazy low price for an enthusiast card though. View Deal

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 $1,800 $1,089.99 at Newegg

The card is already on sale, and you can save an extra $50 with the mail-in rebate form. The 3090 is the top of the current generation, so you know GPU prices are really dropping when even this one is going on sale. View Deal

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 GPU $2,000 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

This is, essentially, just a return to normalcy and away from the absurd. You can find this price at other retailers, too, including EVGA's online store. It's still expensive, but at least it's not insane. View Deal

EVGA B Stock graphics cards

EVGA has an entire section of its online store dedicated to what it calls "B Stock," or more commonly "refurbished" units. You can find graphics cards here that are used or suffer from some basic cosmetic damage. They come in at a reduced price, and EVGA often features B Stock Sales that drop the price even more. View Deal

Best AMD GPU deals:

MSI Radeon RX 6400 GPU $175 $134.99 at Newegg

You'll need to do the $15 mail-in rebate to get the most savings here. This card is great for two people: gamers on a shoestring budget or someone building a compact PC. View Deal

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 6600 $300 $249.99 at Newegg

Use the code VGAEXCAA263 to save an extra $10 off the price, bringing this card down to an extremely affordable price for anyone looking for an upgrade. You'll also get the Raise the Game bundle that includes Sniper Elite 5, Forspoken, and Saints Row to help put your new card to the test. View Deal

MSI Mech Radeon RX 6600 $350 $249.99 at Newegg

You will need to use the mail-in rebate form to get an extra $20 off, but even at $270 it is a nice discount from what this card was going for in June. You'll also get a digital code for three free games, which is just icing on the cake. View Deal

XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 6650 XT $380 $349.99 at Newegg

Includes a Core Clock of 2055 MHz and boost clock of 2635 MHz. Connectivity includes an HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4. Uses the PCI Express 4.0 standard. View Deal

XFX Speedster QICK308 Radeon RX 6650XT $400 $369.99 at Amazon

Looks like XFX Speedster is offering deals on cards regardless of retailer. This price matches the lowest we've seen on the QICK308 model. The 6650 XT is sort of a refreshed 6600 XT that's slightly faster, and it is a new release this year. View Deal

PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 6650 XT $440 $419.99 at Amazon

You don't see a lot of pure Spectral White graphics cards like this. It's a beautiful aesthetic if you're making a white PC. This is a relatively new card that just released in May, too, so it's great to see the price going down and not up. View Deal

Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Ti $500 $419.99 at Zotac

Zotac earned itself a bad rep among PC enthusiasts for bumping prices during the shortage time. You won't find, for example, EVGA's store doing that. However, a good deal is a good deal and right now this is a decent price for the RTX 3060 Ti, and it's $100 less than Amazon. View Deal

PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6650 XT $440 $433.99 at Amazon

This AMD graphics card has only been available on Amazon since May, but it has sold at or near its MSRP of $450 since then. The drop here is its best price ever. View Deal

XFX Speedster QICK319 Radeon RX 6750XT $530 $499.99 at Newegg

AMD's RX 6750 XT card was only introduced in May, but it was introduced at just the right time as GPU prices keep dropping so it's one where the price never got a chance to get overly bloated. This is a great deal, although it has been $20 cheaper recently. View Deal

XFX Speedster SWFT 319 Radeon RX 6800 $700 $619.99 at Newegg

This is a great low price for a powerful card, and it's just one of several cards on sale at the XFX store. You might even be able to find some discount codes to add onto the savings, although the codes seems to change often. View Deal

ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT $800 $689.99 at Newegg

While it is already discounted to a nice price, you can get it as low as the above price by using the $50 mail-in rebate form. This is a very powerful card near the top of what AMD has to offer, and this deal is extremely affordable compared to where it has been in the past. View Deal

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT $1,050 $699.99 at Newegg

This deal includes a direct discount to $750, and after you get the card you can get another $50 off with a mail-in rebate. It also comes with a free AMD games bundle worth around $180 that includes codes for Sniper Elite 5, and Forspoken, and Saints Row. The latter two haven't even come out yet, so you'll get them for free as soon as they are released. View Deal

