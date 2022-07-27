New report on ozone on the Front Range details EPA regulatory requirements

Excessive ozone in the Denver Metro and North Front Range region during the summer may trigger more restrictions on emissions of ozone-creating precursor compounds from industries, motor vehicles and even gasoline-powered lawn equipment, according to a new draft report from the metropolitan's air quality planning agency.

The high temperatures, intense sunlight and persistent high-pressure systems that keep winds down in summer cause precursors – volatile organic compounds (VOC) like methane and nitrous oxides (NOx) produced by motor vehicles and other combustion sources, including power plants – to linger in the region and be turned to ozone.

The report from the Regional Air Quality Council said emissions from industrial facilities, electric utilities, exhaust from motor vehicle and off-road equipment, gasoline vapors, chemical solvents and even household chemicals are some of the major sources of NOx and VOC.

Ozone pollution can cause respiratory health problems, particularly in children, older adults and those with respiratory diseases.

Curbing emissions that create ozone could mean changing habits, such as how residents drive, what people buy at the store and even how homes are heated.

It could also include a hike in gasoline prices to pay for a more expensive formulation that is not as prone to emitting precursor compounds, as has been true in California for some time.

Beginning in 1992, the California Air Resources Board required modifications to gasoline formulas to reduce vapor emissions, remove lead and otherwise make gasoline less harmful to the atmosphere. Citing a 2003 report, CARB says the benefits of the program "have been equivalent to the removal of 3.5 million vehicles from California's roads.”

“We're going to have tougher consumer products requirements," said Mike Silverstein, RAQC’s executive director, during an online press briefing Tuesday. "Over time we already have tough consumer products requirements, but they have to go to the next level as a contingency measure.”

He added: “Once we go severe, by EPA rule, reformulated gasoline has to go in place one year later, at the beginning of the next summer season of gasoline, which typically begins in May of a year, so likely we would see reformulated gasoline in the summertime of 2024 and beyond.”

David Sabados, communications director for RAQC, told The Denver Gazette he’s uncertain how much more a reformulated gasoline – or RFG – might cost.

“There’s a lot of factors that go into gas pricing and, to the best of our knowledge, the fuel industry has never given a hard number on cost increases for RFG,” Sabados said. “I don’t have a hard citation, but 20-30 cents/gallon increase is likely given what we’ve seen in some other areas as we’ve tried to find numbers ourselves.”

State and local officials have long struggled with meeting increasingly tougher EPA ozone standards, which were tightened several times between 1978 and 2008.

In 2018, the EPA reclassified the region from “moderate” to the “severe” nonattainment category, which triggered revisions to the state implementation plan (SIP), which informs EPA how Colorado plans to meet the ozone standards by 2027.

The region – comprising eight counties including Jefferson, Boulder, Larimer, Denver, Jefferson, Douglas, Arapahoe, Adams and Weld – have had seasonal problems with ozone levels for decades. It was declared a “nonattainment” region in 1978, when ozone levels exceeded 120 parts per billion, the 1978 EPA national ambient air quality standard.

In 2020, EPA reclassified the region again as “moderate nonattainment,” which triggered yet another SIP applicable in 2024.

Ground–level ozone is not emitted directly into the air. Rather, it is created by complex chemical reactions between nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOC), and, to a lesser extent, carbon monoxide (CO), in the presence of sunlight, the report said.

According to Silverstein, the EPA doesn’t care where the precursors come from, even if they, or ozone itself, blows in from other states or even other countries, and that what’s important to the agency is meeting ambient air quality standards.

“We essentially assume that we have control of about 25 to 30% of the ozone in our region,” Silverstein said. “And that's what we're responsible for developing strategies to control.”

But Silverstein says we don't get a waiver for natural emissions, except under extraordinary circumstances like ozone from wildfires or that occasionally gets blown down into the Denver basin from the stratosphere, in which case, if the state can prove it, EPA will overlook the violation.

One of the problems the region has is its topography and the fact that the majority of volatile organic compounds that can contribute to the creation of ozone, more than 50% of VOCs come from natural, uncontrollable “biogenic” sources, such as methane produced by decomposition in wetlands and lakes.

“It's part of the ozone situation,” Silverstein said. “Other areas have the same, or even higher biogenic emissions, but they're complying with the standard because they have either better meteorology (weather), or they don't trap air pollutants in the region due to terrain or the unique features we have in our front range. But you don't get a pass from the EPA.”

Comments on the draft report may be submitted in writing to RAQC through July 27th. People who would like to share comments in person can sign up for the August 5th Zoom board meeting by emailing Misty Howell mhowell@raqc.org.

Further information can be found at the RAQC website.