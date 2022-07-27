ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

Man dies after industrial machine accident in Brooke County

By Taylor Long, John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPQdj_0guplced00

BROOKE COUNTY- UPDATE: Officials confirmed that the man who died after an industrial machine accident was Daniel Morris from Beech Bottom

“It’s a terrible tragedy what happened down there. Anytime there’s a loss of life it has a major impact on the community and families involved. Our condolences from the sheriffs department goes out to the family. And a safety investigation will be conducted by Jupiter Aluminum and OSHA.”

Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty

A man has died from his injuries after an industrial machine accident in Brooke County.

The 42-year-old male was in an industrial machine accident that occurred around 5:00 pm Tuesday at the Jupiter Aluminum facility in Wellsburg.

Officials say the male got caught in a mandrill.

He was transported to Wheeling hospital.

Officials have not yet given the identity of the male.

Stick with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 2

Related
WTRF- 7News

3 people life-flighted during fire in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY- A fire currently going on in Belmont County has caused three people to be life-flighted. The fire is happening on East Captina Highway in Powhatan Point. Officials say the three people life-flighted are burn victims and are being life-flighted from the Marina to UPMC Shadyside fire, Barnesville fire, Brookeside fire, Wolfurst fire, Beallsville VFD, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Possible explosion in Belmont County sends 3 people to hospital

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A possible explosion in a home just outside of Powhatan sent three people by helicopter to UPMC Mercy hospital. A man and two children had severe burns and were suffering from smoke inhalation. Fire officials say they believe the man was working on the hot water tank before the alleged […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dies in crash that overturned his vehicle

A man in Ohio has died after his car crashed on Tuesday morning.  84-year-old William Stone of Cambridge died after a crash that happened on Interstate 77 south near milepost 29 in Noble County. The Highway Patrol says Stone crossed the median, struck an embankment and overturned his vehicle. Stone was allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wetzel County man among latest COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — A Wetzel County resident was among five people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death of the 74-year-old Wetzel County man was confirmed along with an 80-year-old man from Harrison County, a...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooke County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Wellsburg, WV
City
Beech Bottom, WV
City
Man, WV
County
Brooke County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Malicious assault investigation on Wheeling Island

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are investigating an assault that took place Saturday on Wheeling Island. Officials believe the victim and the suspect had a verbal argument on South Penn Street, that later escalated into an apparent stabbing. The victim was treated for his injuries at Wheeling Hospital’s Emergency Department and later released. The […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Accident on Fort Henry Bridge 1-70 westbound

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department confirms there is a vehicle accident on I-70 westbound on the Fort Henry Bridge Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred on the on ramp from Main Street. You can see the scene on the Wheeling Tunnel traffic cam here. Officers are on...
WHEELING, WV
WKYC

OSHP: Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A 79-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle crash took place in Stark County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on SR 172 (Lincoln Way) in Perry Township. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
STARK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Accident#The Sheriffs Department#Jupiter Aluminum#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police activate search warrant Monday morning

WHEELING- There was a heavy police presence in South Wheeling this morning. According to Wheeling’s Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, a search warrant was executed at the corner of 37th AND Jacob Street. An individual was taken out of the residency and left in a police cruiser. Stahl says it was not a matter of […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Search for missing Morgantown man suspended

UPDATE, AUG. 1, 4 P.M.: The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday announced in a press release that it has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. The Sheriff’s Office said search parties have gone through 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park and have spent 1,000 manhours searching for him. Though the search is suspended, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtae.com

Motorcycle crashes following police pursuit in Fayette County

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcycle crashed following a police pursuit in Fayette County on Friday morning. The crash happened around 12:05 a.m. on Route 119 at Oglevee Lane in Dunbar Township. 911 dispatchers said the motorcyclist refused medical treatment and was taken into custody by Connellsville Police. There...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy