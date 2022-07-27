Man dies after industrial machine accident in Brooke County

BROOKE COUNTY- UPDATE: Officials confirmed that the man who died after an industrial machine accident was Daniel Morris from Beech Bottom

“It’s a terrible tragedy what happened down there. Anytime there’s a loss of life it has a major impact on the community and families involved. Our condolences from the sheriffs department goes out to the family. And a safety investigation will be conducted by Jupiter Aluminum and OSHA.” Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty

A man has died from his injuries after an industrial machine accident in Brooke County.

The 42-year-old male was in an industrial machine accident that occurred around 5:00 pm Tuesday at the Jupiter Aluminum facility in Wellsburg.

Officials say the male got caught in a mandrill.

He was transported to Wheeling hospital.

Officials have not yet given the identity of the male.

