Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster projection as training camp starts

The Cincinnati Bengals made a few minor roster moves to reach the 90-man roster limit just as training camp opened.

Even those back-of-roster additions could make pushes during camp and a handful of preseason games though, even if there aren’t a ton of notable position battles on a Super Bowl roster that returned most of its core pieces and upgraded others.

Still, those Bengals have to hope they enjoy the relatively good health from a year ago again and that starts right at camp opens — Joe Burrow, after all, needed to go get surgery on his appendix the day after reporting.

Here’s a look at a 53-man projection as camp begins.

Quarterback

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Starter: Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Backup: Brandon Allen

Burrow will miss a small portion of early camp. But it’s not a major ordeal, especially considering he probably wasn’t going to see many, if any preseason snaps anyway.

Running back

Syndication: The Enquirer

Starter: Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon Backups: Chris Evans, Samaje Perine, Trayveon Williams

Look for Evans to bypass Perine as the primary backup after those flashes last year. It probably doesn’t hurt that he’s going to see an increased role on special teams, too.

Wide receiver

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

WR1: Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins Slot: Tyler Boyd

Tyler Boyd WR2: Ja’Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase Backup: Stanley Morgan, Trent Taylor, Mike Thomas

The big three and three core special-teamers make the cut here for now. There are some interesting names who don’t make it here, but they face a near-impossible battle to win jobs as returners, shoving one of these guys aside.

Tight end

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Starter: Hayden Hurst

Hayden Hurst Backup: Drew Sample, Mitchell Wilcox

It’s safe to project Hurst somewhere in the same statistical range as C.J. Uzomah from a year ago. Sample isn’t expected to take on much of a bigger role in the passing attack.

Offensive line

Syndication: The Enquirer

LT: Jonah Williams, Isaiah Prince

Jonah Williams, Isaiah Prince LG: Jackson Carman, D’Ante Smith

Jackson Carman, D’Ante Smith C: Ted Karras, Ben Brown

Ted Karras, Ben Brown RG: Alex Cappa, Cordell Volson

Alex Cappa, Cordell Volson RT: La’el Collins

There’s a lot of interesting versatility here. The rookie Volson is directly in the competition for the starting spot at left guard. Smith has experience all over the place that helps him make it. Ben Brown’s versatility as an undrafted guy actually shoves aside someone like Hakeem Adeniji.

Defensive line

Syndication: The Enquirer

LDE: Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample

Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample 3T: B.J. Hill, Zach Carter

B.J. Hill, Zach Carter NT: D.J. Reader, Josh Tupou (5T), Tyler Shelvin

D.J. Reader, Josh Tupou (5T), Tyler Shelvin RDE: Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Khalid Kareem

The Bengals hope the lack of major moves here is offset by participation and the hinted breakout from Ossai. That would enable even more effective amoeba looks from the unit when it comes to pass-rushing. This is a spot where the team could always upgrade depth late in camp via trade, though.

Linebackers

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

LB: Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither

Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither LB: Germaine Pratt, Markus Bailey, Joe Bachie

More boring stuff for an elite defense that didn’t get the credit it deserved last year. The coaching staff would love to see the athletic Akeem Davis-Gaither take another step as a breakout.

Cornerback

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

CB: Eli Apple, Cam Taylor-Britt

Eli Apple, Cam Taylor-Britt CB: Chidobe Awuzie, Tre Flowers

Chidobe Awuzie, Tre Flowers NCB: Mike Hilton, Jalen Davis

Taylor-Britt will push Apple as a starter on the boundary. Keep in mind while he’s not listed here, first-rounder Dax Hill could see plenty of reps at corner, too. Depth here projects to be notably better than it was a year ago.

Safety

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

S: Vonn Bell, Tycen Anderson

Vonn Bell, Tycen Anderson S: Jessie Bates, Dax Hill, Brandon Wilson

Even if this is Bates’ final season with the team, the defense is much, much better with him on the field. He’s yet to report as camp opens, but he doesn’t need to. Wilson and Anderson shove all others aside thanks to special teams work.

Special Teams

Syndication: The Enquirer

K: Evan McPherson

P: Kevin Huber

LS: Clark Harris

KR: Chris Evans

PR: Trent Taylor

It would be easy to see Huber lose out the job to Drue Chrisman. But a steady summer might encourage the Bengals to keep things humming as usual.

Cuts (or practice squad/reserve lists)

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jake Browning

RB Elijah Holyfield

RB Shermari Jones

WR Pooka Williams

WR Jaivon Heiligh

WR Trenton Irwin

WR Kendric Pryor

WR Jack Sorenson

WR Kwamie Lassiter

TE Thaddeus Moss

TE Scotty Washington

OL Devin Cochran

OL Hakeem Adeniji

OL Noel Desmond

OL Trey Hill

OL Lamont Gaillard

DL Wyatt Hubert

DL Noah Spence

DL Tariqious Tisdale

DL Jeff Gunter

LB Clay Johnston

LB Keandre jones

LB Clarence Hicks

LB Carson Wells

CB Allan George

CB John Brannon

CB Delonte Hood

CB Brendan Radley-Hiles

CB Abu Daramy-Swaray

S Michael Thomas

S Trayvon Henderson

P Drue Chrisman

LS Cal Adomitis

DTs Domenique Davis

Raymond Johnson III

LB Tegray Scales