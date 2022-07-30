ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Blends and Brews: Swamp Rabbit Brewery

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County’s Swamp Rabbit Trail has attracted development since the day it opened.

Across the street from the trail in Travelers Rest , you will find the Swamp Rabbit Brewery , a stop for people who are, and aren’t, using the trail.

It’s a family business. Opened by Ben and Teresa Pierson in 2014, the general manager is their daughter Caitlin and the head brewer is her husband Andrew Myers, who notes the importance of the trail to the area.

“It’s been a big heartline for us and the town. When we opened, there weren’t a lot of businesses here in town and now as you can see there are tons of local businesses.”

They have a rotating menu of seven to eight beers that run through a “cold room.”

“We keep this about 35 degrees for a nice cold beer. We have five tanks and one keg wall here.”

Their offerings have run from white ales and pilsners to porters and stouts, and a bit of everything in between. They’ve brewed between thirty and forty different beers since they opened.

“We try and stay relatively classic with our styles. But we like to venture out every once in a while and do, for example, our raspberry and cherry beer.”

They also have a new beer coming out: Honey Bunny.

“That’s actually going to be a pilsner-based beer with a little bit of honey malt, and then we add some coriander and orange peel to give it a little bit of that tropical zest.”

And what better to accompany a cold brew…than a fresh tomato?

“We also have a really cool garden outside that we grow tomatoes and peppers and stuff like that…and we just pick them and let the people that come in take whatever they want home.”

Through the years they have also been involved in numerous fundraisers and donating beer to such events as “ The ‘Em ”, a golf tournament to raise money for mesothelioma research.

This rabbit is helping some other animals, too.

“We scoop the (used) grain out here which actually goes to a local cattle farmer.”

It’s become a Travelers Rest landmark, just a “hop” off the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Enjoy responsibly.

