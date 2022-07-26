ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

Shelbyville High School announces All-Sport Passes and ticket information

By Jeff Brown
shelbycountypost.com
 5 days ago
shelbycountypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelbyville, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Education
Shelbyville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Ihsaa#K 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy