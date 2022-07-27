Open
Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|786¼
|813
|786¼
|804½
|+14¼
|Dec
|806½
|830¼
|806
|822¼
|+13¾
|Mar
|822½
|846¼
|822½
|840¾
|+15¾
|May
|839½
|853½
|839¼
|848½
|+15¼
|Jul
|822½
|846
|822½
|839
|+12½
|Sep
|833
|845¼
|833
|838¾
|+12
|Dec
|835¼
|848
|835¼
|840¾
|+11¾
|Mar
|833¼
|833¼
|833¼
|833¼
|+10
|May
|804¼
|813¼
|804¼
|813¼
|Jul
|787¾
|787¾
|787¾
|787¾
|+10½
|Est. sales 27,636.
|Wed.'s sales 73,071
|Wed.'s open int 305,658,
|up 3,984
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|603¾
|616¾
|601¼
|611
|+10¾
|Dec
|605¼
|620
|603¾
|614½
|+11½
|Mar
|613¼
|626½
|610¾
|621¼
|+11¼
|May
|616½
|630¼
|614½
|625¼
|+11¼
|Jul
|616
|629¾
|614¾
|624½
|+10¾
|Sep
|578¾
|590
|578¾
|585¼
|+6
|Dec
|564¾
|573½
|563½
|569¼
|+4¾
|Mar
|575½
|580¾
|575½
|578¾
|+6¾
|Jul
|580
|580
|580
|580
|+5¾
|Dec
|528
|534¼
|528
|531¼
|+3¾
|Dec
|513¾
|513¾
|509¾
|509¾
|+3¼
|Est. sales 113,195.
|Wed.'s sales 219,874
|Wed.'s open int 1,318,790
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|450
|453½
|447
|447
|+6½
|Dec
|433¾
|440
|432¼
|433
|+3½
|Mar
|428
|428
|428
|428
|+3¼
|Est. sales 55.
|Wed.'s sales 251
|Wed.'s open int 2,668
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1581
|1603
|1578¾
|1589
|+10¼
|Sep
|1429¾
|1451
|1427½
|1440¼
|+15¾
|Nov
|1413¼
|1436¼
|1412½
|1428
|+18
|Jan
|1419
|1442¾
|1419
|1434¾
|+18¼
|Mar
|1416½
|1437¼
|1415½
|1429¾
|+17¼
|May
|1412¼
|1433¼
|1412¼
|1425½
|+15¼
|Jul
|1410
|1427½
|1408¼
|1420¾
|+15¼
|Aug
|1396
|1396
|1395¼
|1395¼
|+16½
|Sep
|1344
|1344
|1344
|1344
|+16½
|Nov
|1307
|1330
|1302¾
|1324½
|+18
|Jan
|1323½
|1323¾
|1323½
|1323¾
|+14½
|May
|1303¾
|1303¾
|1303¾
|1303¾
|+7½
|Nov
|1199
|1200
|1199
|1200
|+1½
|Est. sales 84,011.
|Wed.'s sales 206,221
|Wed.'s open int 576,075
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|61.32
|63.74
|61.18
|63.24
|+2.06
|Sep
|60.29
|62.50
|59.90
|62.10
|+2.25
|Oct
|59.60
|62.01
|59.40
|61.56
|+2.24
|Dec
|59.64
|61.96
|59.29
|61.42
|+2.23
|Jan
|59.40
|61.76
|59.30
|61.27
|+2.19
|Mar
|58.88
|61.42
|58.88
|60.90
|+2.16
|May
|58.65
|61.06
|58.65
|60.55
|+2.10
|Jul
|58.64
|60.58
|58.33
|60.05
|+2.05
|Aug
|59.12
|59.76
|59.12
|59.35
|+1.94
|Sep
|58.45
|59.20
|58.45
|59.20
|+2.30
|Dec
|57.72
|58.58
|57.72
|58.18
|+1.95
|Est. sales 66,217.
|Wed.'s sales 107,378
|Wed.'s open int 366,790
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|489.20
|496.50
|484.20
|489.50
|+.60
|Sep
|446.00
|448.60
|440.10
|442.30
|—3.70
|Oct
|427.40
|430.30
|420.90
|422.30
|—5.60
|Dec
|425.80
|428.80
|419.10
|420.40
|—5.70
|Jan
|422.40
|426.00
|416.60
|418.30
|—5.00
|Mar
|416.30
|418.70
|409.60
|411.60
|—4.60
|May
|409.90
|412.80
|404.90
|408.40
|—3.30
|Jul
|409.50
|409.80
|401.80
|406.20
|—2.30
|Aug
|400.20
|400.80
|400.20
|400.80
|—.60
|Sep
|392.50
|393.00
|391.60
|393.00
|+.90
|Oct
|382.50
|382.50
|382.50
|382.50
|+1.10
|Dec
|374.20
|382.10
|374.20
|381.80
|+.80
|Est. sales 59,656.
|Wed.'s sales 163,029
|Wed.'s open int 399,785,
|up 3,254
