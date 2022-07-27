ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 786¼ 813 786¼ 804½ +14¼
Dec 806½ 830¼ 806 822¼ +13¾
Mar 822½ 846¼ 822½ 840¾ +15¾
May 839½ 853½ 839¼ 848½ +15¼
Jul 822½ 846 822½ 839 +12½
Sep 833 845¼ 833 838¾ +12
Dec 835¼ 848 835¼ 840¾ +11¾
Mar 833¼ 833¼ 833¼ 833¼ +10
May 804¼ 813¼ 804¼ 813¼
Jul 787¾ 787¾ 787¾ 787¾ +10½
Est. sales 27,636. Wed.'s sales 73,071
Wed.'s open int 305,658, up 3,984
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 603¾ 616¾ 601¼ 611 +10¾
Dec 605¼ 620 603¾ 614½ +11½
Mar 613¼ 626½ 610¾ 621¼ +11¼
May 616½ 630¼ 614½ 625¼ +11¼
Jul 616 629¾ 614¾ 624½ +10¾
Sep 578¾ 590 578¾ 585¼ +6
Dec 564¾ 573½ 563½ 569¼ +4¾
Mar 575½ 580¾ 575½ 578¾ +6¾
Jul 580 580 580 580 +5¾
Dec 528 534¼ 528 531¼ +3¾
Dec 513¾ 513¾ 509¾ 509¾ +3¼
Est. sales 113,195. Wed.'s sales 219,874
Wed.'s open int 1,318,790
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 450 453½ 447 447 +6½
Dec 433¾ 440 432¼ 433 +3½
Mar 428 428 428 428 +3¼
Est. sales 55. Wed.'s sales 251
Wed.'s open int 2,668
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1581 1603 1578¾ 1589 +10¼
Sep 1429¾ 1451 1427½ 1440¼ +15¾
Nov 1413¼ 1436¼ 1412½ 1428 +18
Jan 1419 1442¾ 1419 1434¾ +18¼
Mar 1416½ 1437¼ 1415½ 1429¾ +17¼
May 1412¼ 1433¼ 1412¼ 1425½ +15¼
Jul 1410 1427½ 1408¼ 1420¾ +15¼
Aug 1396 1396 1395¼ 1395¼ +16½
Sep 1344 1344 1344 1344 +16½
Nov 1307 1330 1302¾ 1324½ +18
Jan 1323½ 1323¾ 1323½ 1323¾ +14½
May 1303¾ 1303¾ 1303¾ 1303¾ +7½
Nov 1199 1200 1199 1200 +1½
Est. sales 84,011. Wed.'s sales 206,221
Wed.'s open int 576,075
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Aug 61.32 63.74 61.18 63.24 +2.06
Sep 60.29 62.50 59.90 62.10 +2.25
Oct 59.60 62.01 59.40 61.56 +2.24
Dec 59.64 61.96 59.29 61.42 +2.23
Jan 59.40 61.76 59.30 61.27 +2.19
Mar 58.88 61.42 58.88 60.90 +2.16
May 58.65 61.06 58.65 60.55 +2.10
Jul 58.64 60.58 58.33 60.05 +2.05
Aug 59.12 59.76 59.12 59.35 +1.94
Sep 58.45 59.20 58.45 59.20 +2.30
Dec 57.72 58.58 57.72 58.18 +1.95
Est. sales 66,217. Wed.'s sales 107,378
Wed.'s open int 366,790
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Aug 489.20 496.50 484.20 489.50 +.60
Sep 446.00 448.60 440.10 442.30 —3.70
Oct 427.40 430.30 420.90 422.30 —5.60
Dec 425.80 428.80 419.10 420.40 —5.70
Jan 422.40 426.00 416.60 418.30 —5.00
Mar 416.30 418.70 409.60 411.60 —4.60
May 409.90 412.80 404.90 408.40 —3.30
Jul 409.50 409.80 401.80 406.20 —2.30
Aug 400.20 400.80 400.20 400.80 —.60
Sep 392.50 393.00 391.60 393.00 +.90
Oct 382.50 382.50 382.50 382.50 +1.10
Dec 374.20 382.10 374.20 381.80 +.80
Est. sales 59,656. Wed.'s sales 163,029
Wed.'s open int 399,785, up 3,254

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

