Read full article on original website
Related
New York hunter charged with illegally using doughnuts as bait to attract bears
You attract more bees with honey -- and more bears with doughnuts, apparently.
Two of the largest supermarkets in America are merging
New York CNN Business — Kroger announced Friday that it plans to buy Albertsons in a nearly $25 billion deal that could change the US retail industry and impact how millions of customers buy their groceries. The deal, which is expected to close in 2024, would combine two of...
Mark Wahlberg left California for Nevada to give his kids ‘a better life’
CNN — Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada for “a better life.”. Wahlberg recently appeared on “The Talk,” where addressed balancing work and fatherhood. “That is the biggest challenge,” he said. “Every free moment that I have, I’m at home.”...
22 pieces of jewelry that are absolutely worth the splurge, according to experts
There are plenty of fine jewelry options that are actually worth the splurge, including diamond hoop earrings to sapphire necklaces, from beloved brands like Catbird, Mejuri and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Are The Best Trader Joe's Products Of All Time, From Someone Who Basically Knows The Aisles Of The Store With Her Eyes Closed
I think I've tried just about everything on the shelves at this point.
Elon Musk is now selling perfume that smells like burning hair
Elon Musk's latest internet jest has taken the form of a perfume with an unsavory scent: "Burnt Hair."
See moment SpaceX crew splashes down
Four astronauts boarded a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and returned home from the International Space Station, bringing an end to their nearly six-month stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.
hypebeast.com
GOAT to Acquire Streetwear Resale Platform Grailed
It’s no secret that money has been pouring into streetwear and sneakers lately. Looking at brands, notable acquisitions in recent years include Stone Island joining Moncler and the $2.1 billion USD deal between VF Corporation and Supreme. Now, according to a report from Bloomberg, GOAT Group is set to acquire peer-to-peer streetwear resale platform Grailed. This move follows Goat Group’s investment in the platform in 2021 and is a response to the ever-growing secondhand market that brands such as Balenciaga have begun targeting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
impacX Partners with Gatorade to Introduce Revolutionary Smart Gx Bottle
Today, impacX (TASE: IMPC.TA), the Internet of Packaging company that provides a full end-to-end connected experience for water, vitamins, supplements and CPG brands through an Internet of Things (IoT) smart packaging platform, announced a partnership with global sports fuel brand Gatorade. The result: Gatorade Smart Gx bottles powered by impacX’s science and technology.
Long Covid and smell: How to get the treatment you need
Waiting lists for smell and taste specialists are many months long, but you need help now. Here's how to make sure you get the proper diagnosis and treatment you need.
TechCrunch
Inside Motional’s strategy to bring robotaxis to market
The Uber deal comes off the back of similar partnerships with Via and Lyft to launch robotaxi services in Las Vegas. Sensing a pattern emerging, we reached out to Akshay Jaising, Motional’s new VP of commercialization, who joined the company in July after doing a stint as the director of business development at Kitty Hawk, the electric aviation startup backed by Larry Page that shut down last month.
Amazon's next battle: Convincing the world 'The Lord of the Rings' is a rousing success
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has ended its first season, with plans for several more to come. Yet the real battle for Amazon could be convincing everyone that its very expensive -- and mostly underwhelming -- gamble on J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth saga has been a rousing success.
TechCrunch
Repairable laptop firm Framework introduces refurbished program
Today the company announced another step in the process of reusing consumer waste with the addition of a refurbished program that will make its laptops and components available for a secondhand discount. The program launches today with the Laptop DIY additions, three Intel processors and an expansion card pack. Those...
Travel news: Asia is reopening, and so are its coolest neighborhoods
The world's coolest neighborhoods, a Fat Bear champion and the best Chinese food. Here's the latest from CNN Travel.
People will throw away about 5.3 billion phones this year
Smartphones should be properly disposed of at the end of their lifespan. Deposit PhotosDespite containing some valuable materials like copper, silver, and gold, most cell phones are chucked into the garbage.
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0