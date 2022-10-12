ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOAT to Acquire Streetwear Resale Platform Grailed

It’s no secret that money has been pouring into streetwear and sneakers lately. Looking at brands, notable acquisitions in recent years include Stone Island joining Moncler and the $2.1 billion USD deal between VF Corporation and Supreme. Now, according to a report from Bloomberg, GOAT Group is set to acquire peer-to-peer streetwear resale platform Grailed. This move follows Goat Group’s investment in the platform in 2021 and is a response to the ever-growing secondhand market that brands such as Balenciaga have begun targeting.
BUSINESS
Lifestyle
Home & Garden
impacX Partners with Gatorade to Introduce Revolutionary Smart Gx Bottle

Today, impacX (TASE: IMPC.TA), the Internet of Packaging company that provides a full end-to-end connected experience for water, vitamins, supplements and CPG brands through an Internet of Things (IoT) smart packaging platform, announced a partnership with global sports fuel brand Gatorade. The result: Gatorade Smart Gx bottles powered by impacX’s science and technology.
BUSINESS
Inside Motional’s strategy to bring robotaxis to market

The Uber deal comes off the back of similar partnerships with Via and Lyft to launch robotaxi services in Las Vegas. Sensing a pattern emerging, we reached out to Akshay Jaising, Motional’s new VP of commercialization, who joined the company in July after doing a stint as the director of business development at Kitty Hawk, the electric aviation startup backed by Larry Page that shut down last month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Repairable laptop firm Framework introduces refurbished program

Today the company announced another step in the process of reusing consumer waste with the addition of a refurbished program that will make its laptops and components available for a secondhand discount. The program launches today with the Laptop DIY additions, three Intel processors and an expansion card pack. Those...
TECHNOLOGY
