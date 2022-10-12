It’s no secret that money has been pouring into streetwear and sneakers lately. Looking at brands, notable acquisitions in recent years include Stone Island joining Moncler and the $2.1 billion USD deal between VF Corporation and Supreme. Now, according to a report from Bloomberg, GOAT Group is set to acquire peer-to-peer streetwear resale platform Grailed. This move follows Goat Group’s investment in the platform in 2021 and is a response to the ever-growing secondhand market that brands such as Balenciaga have begun targeting.

