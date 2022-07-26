H.S. Football Previews: Clinton Christian
CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Clinton Christian is an up and coming team.
The Warriors went 3-7 in 2021, but that is after a winless 2020 season.
2nd year head coach Zach Rogal thinks this team has a shot to be good and they will lean on the senior class.
