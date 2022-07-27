Man Shot By Wife In DC Hotel Now Facing Charges After Sex Abuse Allegations

Social media has been all over the case involving 50-year-old Shanteari Weems after she shot her husband last week due to child molestation claims.

Now, it is being reported that he is facing multiple charges related to those allegations. Baltimore County Police said in a statement that they begin investigating 57-year-old, James Weems Jr., earlier this month after being notified of the alleged abuse of “at least three children while working at his wife’s daycare facility in Owings Mills.”

The statement says he faces multiple charges but it does not specify what they are. James Weems is a former Baltimore Police officer who retired from the department in 2005. He later worked as a contract specialist until 2008 per the Baltimore Sun .

Read the full statement below:

“An arrest warrant has been issued for 57-year-old James Weems Jr. after allegations surfaced that Weems sexually abused at least three children while working at a daycare facility located in Owings Mills.

Baltimore County detectives began to investigate Weems earlier this month after they were notified of the abuse. Weems faces multiple charges. He currently remains hospitalized in police custody in Washington D.C. pending extradition.

Baltimore County detectives continue to work closely with detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department as well as members of the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Maryland State Department of Education, and the Maryland Department of Human Services, Child Protective Services.

Families can contact Baltimore County detectives at 410-307-2020. Parents can also consult the following website for guidance in discussing potential abuse with their children.”

At this time, he remains hospitalized in police custody in D.C. pending extradition. Baltimore County Police said the daycare facility remains closed.

Shanteari Weems has been charged with assault with intent to kill.

