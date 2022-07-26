ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

My kingdom for a stage tech: At Kansas City theaters, a post-pandemic brain drain

By David Hudnall
AOL Corp
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.aol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
Local
Missouri Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy