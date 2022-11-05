ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
96.5 The Walleye

Easy FAST Way To Defrost Those Windshields In North Dakota

Lucky to have a garage, shop, or even a car starter; find yourself more thankful than anything. After last week's record-breaking 77 degrees in Bismarck, North Dakota; mother nature has reminded us all she is back in control and dropped us to downright frigid. So even if you are someone with a stored inside vehicle, bet there are a few family members that still might have to park on the curb or possibly the tractor has gotta be plugged in outside ready for feeding the critters. Frost becomes all our enemy.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: Significant winter storm to impact parts of North Dakota Wednesday night through Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (11/8 at 10:30 p.m.): Your First Warn weather team’s snowfall forecast. Check back for updates!. ORIGINAL STORY (Updated Tuesday Night): The first high-impact winter storm of the season will move through the region later this week. The main hazards include heavy snow and strong winds, which will lead to travel disruptions. Blizzard conditions are likely somewhere in the region, especially for areas farther south, depending on the exact track of the storm.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Give the gift of food and flowers this week in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This time of year, the demand for food and charity is at an all-time high, especially in North Dakota.So, to help stock our local food pantry shelves, florists in our region are hosting “Caring Rose Week.” Roberts Floral in Bismarck, from November 7-12, will be collecting cans of food for our […]
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

Hess Donates Toy Trucks to North Dakota Elementary Schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hess Corporation has announced that it will donate Hess Toy Trucks and STEM education kits to every elementary school in North Dakota for the fifth straight year. Aligning with the state’s Strategic Vision for education, Hess has again partnered with the North Dakota Department of...
MINOT, ND
KELOLAND TV

How the vote is going across SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
KFYR-TV

A look at the potential impact: North Dakota prepares to vote on recreational marijuana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana Tuesday in an initiative called Measure 2. This comes after North Dakota legalized medical marijuana in 2016, failed to legalize recreational marijuana in 2018, and decriminalized marijuana in 2019. Measure 2 is based on legislation that passed the North Dakota House but failed in the state Senate last year. The campaign manager for the Marijuana Policy Project, Jared Moffat, says he expects the 2022 vote to be close.
ARKANSAS STATE
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy