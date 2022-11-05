Read full article on original website
6 Things You Better Have For North Dakota Winters
If you're new to the area or would like a few tips to survive our insanely cold winters, here you go!
A 20 Picture Introduction To This North Dakota “Shouse”.
What is a shouse? For that matter, what is a barndominium?
UPDATE- Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME IV
Watford City, Mandaree, Arnegard, Wishek, and some place called Tobacco Gardens. More interesting insights into North Dakota cities!
North Dakota, $22 Million In Heating Aid Now Available
Energy prices are set to rise sharply. You may qualify for assistance
KFYR-TV
National Rifle Junior Olympic qualifier: teen from North Dakota going far
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Knowing gun safety, and how to shoot a gun is one thing, but for one Bismarck teen, perfecting his shot and striving for new personal records is what drives him. Travis Harper is gearing up to represent North Dakota in the 2022 Winter Air Gun Championships....
Is North Dakota Ready To Smoke Pot Legally?
Voters Today Will Determine Whether You Can Torch Up Legally Or Not
Easy FAST Way To Defrost Those Windshields In North Dakota
Lucky to have a garage, shop, or even a car starter; find yourself more thankful than anything. After last week's record-breaking 77 degrees in Bismarck, North Dakota; mother nature has reminded us all she is back in control and dropped us to downright frigid. So even if you are someone with a stored inside vehicle, bet there are a few family members that still might have to park on the curb or possibly the tractor has gotta be plugged in outside ready for feeding the critters. Frost becomes all our enemy.
Blizzard Warnings issued in northern Plains as severe storms eye Midwest
A significant winter storm is set to impact the Plains late Wednesday and into the weekend. Blizzard conditions, heavy snow, ice, rain and severe thunderstorms will all be possible as this system races east Thursday and Friday.
Which States Have The Most Miserable Winters? – North Dakota Ranked
How bad are our Winters in comparison to other cold-weather/Northern states?
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Significant winter storm to impact parts of North Dakota Wednesday night through Thursday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (11/8 at 10:30 p.m.): Your First Warn weather team’s snowfall forecast. Check back for updates!. ORIGINAL STORY (Updated Tuesday Night): The first high-impact winter storm of the season will move through the region later this week. The main hazards include heavy snow and strong winds, which will lead to travel disruptions. Blizzard conditions are likely somewhere in the region, especially for areas farther south, depending on the exact track of the storm.
How Hard Is It To Find Love In ND? — Here’s What Researchers Found
There are places where finding your sugar-plum soulmate is a lot easier
Tonight Is The Last Total Lunar Eclipse Of The Year In NoDak
North Dakotans will be treated to another show in the sky.
No Bismarck Bubble This Time: Blizzard Warning For Parts Of ND
As much as we need the moisture, I suppose I shouldn't complain, but it looks like it's going to be a longggg winter. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of Central North Dakota including Burleigh and Morton counties. This could be a very...
Give the gift of food and flowers this week in North Dakota
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This time of year, the demand for food and charity is at an all-time high, especially in North Dakota.So, to help stock our local food pantry shelves, florists in our region are hosting “Caring Rose Week.” Roberts Floral in Bismarck, from November 7-12, will be collecting cans of food for our […]
newsdakota.com
Hess Donates Toy Trucks to North Dakota Elementary Schools
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hess Corporation has announced that it will donate Hess Toy Trucks and STEM education kits to every elementary school in North Dakota for the fifth straight year. Aligning with the state’s Strategic Vision for education, Hess has again partnered with the North Dakota Department of...
North Dakota Rep. Armstrong defeats former Miss America Mund
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong won reelection to a third term on Tuesday, defeating former Miss America Cara Mund in a race that was shaken up by Mund’s late entry as an independent. Armstrong ran unopposed in the Republican primary in June and...
KELOLAND TV
How the vote is going across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
KFYR-TV
A look at the potential impact: North Dakota prepares to vote on recreational marijuana
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana Tuesday in an initiative called Measure 2. This comes after North Dakota legalized medical marijuana in 2016, failed to legalize recreational marijuana in 2018, and decriminalized marijuana in 2019. Measure 2 is based on legislation that passed the North Dakota House but failed in the state Senate last year. The campaign manager for the Marijuana Policy Project, Jared Moffat, says he expects the 2022 vote to be close.
This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In All of North Dakota
Thanks, but no thanks?
Small North Dakota City Named The Ugliest In The Entire State
A website has named the city in each state that needs a makeover.
