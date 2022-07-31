ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

New Fast-Casual Restaurant In Fairfield County Cited For 'Hot, Crispy' Chicken

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 12 hours ago

A fast-casual rotisserie chicken restaurant that opened in Fairfield County last month is already making a big impression on customers.

Wildacre Rotisserie opened in Greenwich on Thursday, June 23.

Located at 147 East Putnam Ave. in the Greenwich neighborhood of Cos Cob, the eatery offers quarter, half and whole chickens, along with family meals that serve four.

Guests can also choose from a selection of salads and sides, such as rotisserie cauliflower and kale slaw.

The restaurant is run by Fairfield County resident Ben Pote, who has worked in the restaurant industry for more than a decade.

Online reviewers have shared positive reviews of Wiladcre Rotisserie's chicken.

"I love rotisserie chicken, but Wildacre's chicken blows any I've had out of the park!" Allison C., of Naugatuck, said in a Yelp review. "As soon as we walked in, we were greeted with the delicious smell of their food, and it was impressive to see the whole oven on display behind the counter."

Others also shouted out the sauces and sides the restaurant offers.

"Incredible addition to Greenwich," Louis B., of Greenwich, said in a Yelp review. "Placed order online at 3pm for 6:30pm pickup. Everything came hot and crispy. Chicken was delicious, sides delicious, sauces to mix things up. Will add to weekly rotation."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Restaurants
City
Naugatuck, CT
City
Cos Cob, CT
Greenwich, CT
Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Greenwich, CT
Lifestyle
Fairfield County, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Greenwich, CT
Restaurants
City
Greenwich, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Hot Chicken#Salad#Rotisserie Chicken#Sauces#Food Drink#Wildacre Rotisserie#East#Wiladcre Rotisserie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
326K+
Followers
49K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy