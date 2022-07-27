DHS Challenge Coins Say ‘Border Patrol Lives Matter’

www.vice.com
jody
3d ago
Dems are attacking US sovereignty and burdening its citizens financially. Can we hold them accountable for violating their oath of office by refusing to protect our border?
Reply(4)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat WaveDaniella CressmanPortland, OR
Families could receive hundreds in Oregon with new stimulus proposalJ.R. HeimbignerOregon State
Comments / 6