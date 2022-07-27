Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to Balmoral With the Queen After All, Sources Say

Here's your daily reminder to take what anonymous sources say with a pinch of salt.

Sources previously told The Sun that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids Archie and Lilibet had been cordially summoned to the Queen's Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle , over the summer, but it sounds like said sources were mistaken.

Multiple other sources (presumably, unless the original ones, like, changed their minds?) have now confirmed to Page Six that the Sussexes had not in fact been included on the guest list. Therefore, they will not be popping over to Scotland for some haggis and a spot of whiskey (although you'd better spell it "whisky" if you want to blend in with the locals).

As a reminder, one of The Sun 's sources said that "staff have been told to expect the full list of royals, including Harry, Meghan, and their children Archie and Lilibet. They are preparing for the Sussexes. Balmoral is the perfect place for them to spend a little bit of quality time with the Queen."

However, even if they were invited, another source told The Sun , "I would be stunned if they did turn up."

We don't know what happened behind the scenes in reality, and really only an official statement from members of the Royal Family or—barring that—who we see actually turn up at Balmoral can confirm these rumors.

My very unprofessional theory is that, if the Sussexes were invited and refused the invitation, it might have looked kind of embarrassing for the Queen and other senior royals. So perhaps people close to the family think it's best to make it sound like the Sussexes were never welcome in the first place, so the snub is the other way around. I repeat: This is just a theory.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Relations have been tense between the California-based royals and the rest of the family since the Sussexes' royal exit in 2020 . The couple made their first official joint appearance together in the U.K. during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations , and were apparently hurt by the welcome they received —which is to say, not a very warm one.

As guests left St. Paul's Cathedral after a Service of Thanksgiving, only Zara Tindall was seen interacting with Harry and Meghan. Although it was reported that the Queen was able to meet baby Lili over the weekend, the Cambridges didn't attend her first birthday party . While they were otherwise engaged and had a good excuse, Prince William is reportedly not in a rush to make up with his younger brother.

