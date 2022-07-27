Kamala Harris Mocked On Social Media After Introducing Herself As 'Woman Sitting At The Table Wearing A Blue Suit'

Source: Mega

Kamala Harris was mocked on social media this week after she introduced herself by her name, sex, gender identity and what she was wearing during a meeting, Radar has learned.

The initial incident took place on Tuesday as the 57-year-old vice president met with disability advocates to discuss the 32nd anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Harris also spoke about the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, its inevitable effects on Americans with disabilities and how the controversial decision “will uniquely impact” the disability community.

But Harris quickly became the subject of ridicule shortly after her roundtable meeting with the disability advocates when it was revealed the vice president introduced herself not only by her name and gender identity, but also by what she was wearing at the time.

"Good afternoon. I want to welcome these leaders for coming in to have this very important discussion about some of the most pressing issues of our time,” the vice president said as the meeting kicked off.

She continued, “I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her. I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.”

The clip went viral shortly thereafter, and users on Twitter quickly started calling Harris out for what some people believed was a bizarre introduction.

“If she would repudiate woke inanities and move towards a commonsensical centrism, she would be embraced by a majority of Americans. Instead, she just digs in,” one Twitter wrote alongside a clip of Harris’ introduction.

Another user tweeted, “Amazing, now they have to explain the reality,” while yet another person wrote, “I don't think that's right. I think she does this thinking it will score her points with certain groups but it's so disingenuous it comes off as ridiculous & cringe.”

“My name is…my pronouns are Busch/Light, I am wearing black shorts and a white shirt stained with buffalo sauce from the wings I had for lunch,” another user quipped, mocking Harris.

Other Twitter users suggested Harris – and the other guests at the meeting – introduced themselves that particular way in an effort to include and inform certain individuals suffering from a disability in which they might not know who was speaking and what that person looked like.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this was hardly the first time Vice President Harris has been ridiculed and scrutinized since taking office alongside President Joe Biden last year.

In recent weeks, Harris has also been criticized for botching a Juneteenth history lesson about slavery while speaking to elementary school children, insisting “we are in this fight together” while watching abortion rights protests take place from the comfort of Air Force Two and fumbling through speeches about Roe v. Wade and federal investments in workforce development.