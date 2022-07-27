18 Truly Fascinating Things That Are Guaranteed To Impress The Heck Out Of You
With the recent release of the James Webb telescope images (and the comparison between those photos and the Hubble's), I've found myself wanting to see more cool stuff. Not necessarily just the unknown out in space, but random unexpected sights right here on Earth. So, here are some really interesting things found right on r/ WoahDude .
I made a tool to compare Webb's new images to Hubble! from woahdude
1. This drastically different weather that looks like two different worlds entering and exiting the tunnel.
Two worlds, One tunnel apart from woahdude
2. This icy water that looks like a low resolution glitch.
Glitchy water (Helsinki, Finland) from woahdude
3. This glass that's essentially made to look 100% invisible.
invisibility is possible if you can eliminate reflections and refraction. from woahdude
4. This 158-day process of an entire plant grown from a single seed shown in a 46-second timelapse.
How an entire plant growing from ONE seed from woahdude
5. And this initially tiny plant erupting to life over a span of 50-something days.
This tomato plant blooming explosively from woahdude
6. This drone that captures this incredible journey through a bowling alley.
This Incredible Drone Shot of a Bowling Alley. Credit: jaybyrdfilms from woahdude
7. And these drones at a concert that look like extremely real sea life swimming through the air.
Drones @ Madison Square Garden // Phish from woahdude
8. This wild-looking view, which is actually a " Time Tunnel " in Hangzhou, China.
Imagine this as the entrance to the club, just as things start to kick in from woahdude
9. The water's movements in this computer-controlled pool.
A perfect standing wave on a computer controlled wave pool used for research in my university from EngineeringPorn
10. This piece of fuzz that's addicted to this jacket.
this piece of fuzz that doesn’t want to leave my jacket from woahdude
11. This microscopic view of a drop of seawater.
View of a drop of sea water under a microscope from woahdude
12. This snake's skin that's covered in algae.
A snake covered in algae. A rare event that will end the next time the snake sheds its skin. from woahdude
13. This shark brain compared to a dolphin brain.
Shark Brain vs Dolphin Brain from woahdude
14. This rare look at a FULL rainbow.
Full rainbow 🔘 from woahdude
15. This water with bioluminescent algae that creates a blue glow.
Bioluminescent algae on the pacific coast from woahdude
16. This view of an eclipse from aboard a plane.
View of the Eclipse from an airplane from woahdude
17. This ordinary puddle in a parking garage that you might need to stare at to fully process (hint: it's on the right side).
Surreal puddle in a parking garage from woahdude
18. And finally, this zoom that will make you feel both extremely tiny and incredibly massive.
Atoms of Time from woahdude
