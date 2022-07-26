ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Online troll wanted to put father of Parkland victim ‘in check,’ Fresno court docs say

By Robert Rodriguez
AOL Corp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.aol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Fresno, CA
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Guttenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Docs#Gun Control#Violent Crime#J C Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy