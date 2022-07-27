Xbox camping gear looks fun, but how practical is it really?

Xbox has stepped out into the great outdoors with a range of branded camping gear – but is the Xbox Camper Collection actually practical?

Most of the range is apparel, including a windbreaker, crew sweater, T-shirts, and a bandana. None of the T-shirts are made from wicking fabric (Xbox has opted for a cotton spandex blend), so we wouldn't recommend them for hiking. As we explain in our guide why is cotton bad for hiking , cotton tees tend to hold onto water, whether that's sweat or rain, making them heavy and clammy (and cold if the weather is chilly).

The Xbox shirts would be fine for relaxing at camp though – perhaps in the Xbox Camper Folding Chair . This looks like a pretty decent camping chair, and with a weight of just 1.3kg and the ability to pack down to just a stack of connected poles and a square of fabric, it'd be perfectly fine for backpacking.

That said, at $74.99, it's rather costly for a basic chair. If you want something similar but more affordable, we recommend the Quechua Low from Decathlon, which doesn't look as cool but costs a mere $25. It's a little bit lighter too. See our guide to the best camping chairs for more options.

Xbox doesn't claim that its Camper Nylon Zip Windbreaker is water resistant (and even suggests you might like to wear it in your living room), so we can't criticize the lack of taped seams. Again, it could be fine for just hanging out in the evening if you want something to take the chill off in the evening, though it wouldn't be out top choice.

Jackets, vests, bottles, and hammocks

A sunny day can turn to rain at the drop of a hat, and a proper waterproof jacket with durable water repellency is a smart choice. Make sure you check the weather conditions before heading out too, to make sure you're adequately prepared.

There's also a camping utility vest , but there are no details of breathability or water resistance. It appears to be oversized too, which means it's not great for layering (which is part of the point of utility vest). All we can say for sure is that it has some pockets for smuggling chocolate.

It's hard to go wrong with a Nalgene bottle, though you're paying a lot for the pretty green decals here. The Xbox Camper Topographic Nalgene 32oz looks identical to the Nalgene Wide Mouth 32oz that features in our guide to the best hiking water bottles , but at $29.99 the Xbox version is over twice the price.

(Image credit: Xbox)

Finally, we have the Xbox camper hammock . Don't worry, the giant stand is just for photography purposes; this is a regular hammock to be tied between trees in the backcountry, At $59.99, it's reasonably priced, though once again the lack of specific details gives us pause. Does it come with suspension straps, or any ropes? What is its packed size?

We'd prefer to stick with something from out guide to the best hammocks so we know exactly what we're getting. The Eagles Nest Outfitters SingleNest is a simple hammock around the same price that includes a compression stuff sack to keep packed size to a minimum, holds an insulation mat in place nicely, and can work with either ropes or optional extra suspension straps, sold separately. It even comes in green.

