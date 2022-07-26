University of Arkansas makes housing adjustment for influx of freshmen

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – About 6,400 freshmen will step foot on the University of Arkansas campus for the first time in less than a month. Some will live on campus while others will be forced to move into an apartment due to the influx of freshmen.

John Thomas, Manager of University Communications, says it’s not a bad thing.

“It’s a good problem to have that we have so much interest with students wanting to come here,” Thomas said. “We had a record set in class last year with just over 6,000 students.”

University of Arkansas Housing is partnering with the Vue, the Marshall and the Locale to provide extra housing for incoming freshmen.

The Fall 2022 semester is set to begin August 22nd.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.