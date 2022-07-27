ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Carlos Santana's sac fly gives Mariners walk-off win over Rangers

Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Swanson
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
George Kirby
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Brett Martin
Person
Ty France
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raleigh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy