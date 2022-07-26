ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Pitt County turns to providers to determine best use of opioid settlement dollars

By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
An advisory group is recommending Pitt County use money from a national opioid settlement to open a center offering one-stop service for people battling opioid addiction.

Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher turned to local experts in the areas of treatment, recovery and prevention of opioid addiction this spring to develop recommendations for using the $8.8 million the county will receive in installments through 2038.

