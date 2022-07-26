ECU Health to shut down virus testing sites starting July 29

ECU Health has announced that it will shut down COVID-19 testing sites, citing a significant decrease in demand and people’s ability to test at home, and that 144 employees across the system will have to seek other employment when they do.

All 13 ECU Health medical group clinics and the drive-through testing site in Greenville will be closed on Friday a news release from ECU Health said. The release, issued July 21, said the decision comes as North Carolina as nears the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency, set to be lifted mid-August.

Since April, sites have seen an average of 70 tests per day, according to Dave Harlow, senior vice president of operations for Allied Health at ECU Health.

“While you might say the percentage of COVID right now is going up, and people have reported that pretty widely, that’s not really being reflected in the use of our COVID testing site,” Harlow said. “The decision to stand this down is really a reflection of the public demand for it from us.”

Local case numbers began to rise again after depleting in April. In the past two weeks Pitt County had reported a total 1,025 new cases of COVID-19 according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services dashboard. Between July 9 and 16, collected specimens showed 530 total cases of the virus.

Greene County has had 100 cases in the past two weeks, the dashboard said.

Two more people in Pitt County have died from the virus since April, the dashboard said. One person has died in Greene County since April.

Harlow said that testing numbers come from a variety of sources, including physicians offices, non-ECU health testing venues, self reporters and others. He said that the availability of home testing has allowed greater mobility for people to get widely available testing that is largely free.

He also said that a new influx of treatment options, including oral treatments, have made a dent in the danger the virus poses. He said that vaccination, not testing, is the way to prevent serious illness.

“COVID is part of society now much like any other virus,” Harlow said. “If people are feeling ill they should utilize the same process they would in any other time. COVID is not different in that regard.

“If we thought for one second ... that what we are currently doing made a big impact in that we would continue to do it.”

Dr. John Silvernail, director of Pitt County Public Health, presented numbers to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners at a meeting on July 19. He told the board that ICU numbers are low despite a rise in hospitalizations. He said that 43 cases of COVID-19 sequenced by the county are of the BA.5 variant, about 46 percent of the total sequencing by the county.

Silvernail said the Health Department has seen about 2,500 tests per week since February, not including home testing.

“In spite of that relatively constant number of tests we have seen our percent positivity climb,” Silvernail said. “That may reflect that people are self-selecting (and) they go get tested when they think they’re sick, so there may be some selection bias in that.”

Closure of the sites will see 141 team members across the region let go, the release said. ECU Health will provide human resources and talent acquisition support to full-time, part-time and supplemental team members seeking an open position in the system the release said.

Harlow expressed regret that the decision came to the media before employees. He did not have a direct cost affiliated with daily operation of sites but said that testing is “not inexpensive.”

“The organization was always committed to investing in that,” Harlow said. “But, to that note, irrespective of the cost on a daily basis specifically, it takes as many people to do 70 tests a day as it does to do 700 or however many, simply because you ... know we try to be convenient to the community with extended hours. That gets to be a very long day for folks that work that.”

High eastern North Carolina heat, like the temperatures July 21, featuring a heat index approaching 111 degrees according to the National Weather Service, is another reason to not make people wait in a parking lot for treatment, Harlow said.

Since regional testing began, ECU Health gleaned results from over 800,000 tests, the release said. Harlow called the Greenville location one of the last of its kind in the state to cease operations.

Testing will continue as needed for inpatient settings, by appointment and for patients during scheduled visits to primary care offices.

Harlow said that right now there is no plan to tear down infrastructure in place should the area see another surge like it did in January, adding that should that need arise that ECU Health is prepared to start testing again.

Dawn Jones, director of public information for Pitt County, did not have an update on COVID testing sites but inquiries were made to the Health Department.

A spokesman for Pitt County Schools said that COVID testing is available at parents’ or guardians’ request at campuses hosting summer school, which began on July 11 and concludes on July 28. Twenty sites are hosting summer school for elementary and middle school students. Testing is offered through MAKO Medical Testing.

More information about testing can be found by visiting https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/.

Kim Grizzard contributed to this story. Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 252-329-9566.