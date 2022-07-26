ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Lakes, MN

Luxury northern Minnesota cabin with Twin Lakes views listed at $5.1 million

By Audrey Kennedy
This luxurious and secluded cabin with an adjacent guest house hit the market this month for $5.1 million.

  • Designed by Twin Cities architecture firm Christian Dean, both of the northern Minnesota homes have floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of Twin Lakes.

Plus : It sits on 62 acres of land, which includes 1.5 miles of private shoreline.

Features : The two homes are a combined 4,785 square feet and include a rooftop deck, wood burning fireplaces, heated floors and a screened porch.

Check out more photos and the listing .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00u7o3_0guYEDc200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVfWW_0guYEDc200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wzmtj_0guYEDc200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDvyc_0guYEDc200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IahKS_0guYEDc200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NHeLQ_0guYEDc200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HJcws_0guYEDc200

