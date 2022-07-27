ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kemp ahead, Warnock tied in latest Georgia poll

By Emma Hurt
Axios Atlanta
Axios Atlanta
 6 days ago

Data: Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) appears to be in a statistical tie with Republican nominee Herschel Walker, while Republican Gov. Brian Kemp holds a slight lead over Democratic rival Stacey Abrams.

Why it matters: This is the newspaper's first poll since the swing state's May primary, conducted four months away from its widely-anticipated 2022 elections.

By the numbers: Warnock has a three-point lead over Walker but the results remain within the poll's 3.3% margin of error. Meanwhile, Kemp holds a five-point lead over Abrams, with 48% to Abrams' 43%.

  • In the senate contest, 8% were undecided; 7% were unsure in the governor's race.

The big picture: The results track close to the averages of polling compiled so far by FiveThirtyEight, which show Warnock barely up 1% and Kemp up nearly 6%.

  • They indicate a November possibility of split-ticket voting, which Georgia already saw play out during the 2021 Senate runoffs.

Of note: No candidates in the AJC poll captured the more than 50% required to avoid a runoff in Georgia. Both marquee races have third-party candidates.

Zoom in: While Kemp and Abrams polled evenly with independent voters, Warnock held an 11-point lead with the independents who were questioned.

  • The results showed Abrams with 80% among Black voters in Georgia and Warnock with about 85%. Kemp pulled in 10% of Black voters' support, to Walker's 9%.
  • Both Democrats are also polling better with women voters. But Walker is trailing Kemp, with 36% of his supporters identifying as female. 41% of those supporting Kemp were women.

Related
Axios Atlanta

Climate change challenges Georgia peaches

Heat is changing Georgia's farming landscape, making it more challenging to grow cash crops — and calling cards — like peaches and blueberries, WABE's Sam Gringlas reports. Why it matters: Georgia agriculture employs one of every 10 residents and contributes more than $70 billion to the state's economy.What's happening: Warmer winters have reduced the number of "chill hours" — the important time when peach trees, blueberry bushes and other fruit-bearing plants go dormant.Higher temperatures could also mean trees bloom and fruits ripen earlier — and become less likely to survive an early frost. What they're doing: Long-term, temperatures are only...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

To debate or not to debate: Herschel Walker hasn't answered the question

During the Republican Senate primary, Herschel Walker refused to debate his primary opponents, arguing he was too far ahead in the polls to do so.The now-nominee did, however, promise to debate Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), including to Axios in April. He has reiterated that promise, saying he just wants a "fair and equitable" debate. Driving the news: Now, with the race in a dead heat, Walker has still not confirmed his participation in general election debates. Warnock, who has committed to three (in Atlanta, Macon and Savannah), is not letting Walker off the hook about it. Warnock ran a...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

State Republicans push to match Democratic organizing

The Republican National Committee's partnership with the Georgia GOP and county parties is touting major strides in its ground game. Driving the news: By the November 2018 election, the group had just barely hit 1 million door knocks. This year, the partnership known as "Georgia Victory" hit that milestone in mid-July.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Democrats are maximizing Georgia's new campaign finance Wild West

Georgia has entered a new "Wild West" era of campaign finance, and Stacey Abrams has proven herself to be its most effective user.Driving the news: Georgia’s new "leadership committees" — fundraising entities that aren't subject to limits on state campaign donations — were created by Republicans. But Abrams' leadership committee, One Georgia, has pulled in $18.5 million, or 3.5x more money than Gov. Brian Kemp's Georgians First, even though hers has been active for less time. Why it matters: The state law, which Kemp signed last summer, heralded a new era for Georgia campaign strategy. Now, campaign fundraising from wealthy...
GEORGIA STATE
Local
Georgia Elections
Atlanta, GA
Elections
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Axios Atlanta

Dangerous heat to continue throughout summer

Extreme heat of the past few weeks has leveled off. But thanks in part to La Niña, dangerous — and potentially deadly — heat will continue throughout the summer.What's happening: The first six months of 2022 are Atlanta's fourth hottest on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.The city broke and tied records for heat in mid-June, according to the AJC.Why it matters: This year's extra-hot temperatures are concerning because hospitals might strain from demand, the Georgia Department of Public Health noted last month as a heat wave smothered the state.By the numbers: DPH reported 52 health-related deaths...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Georgia's national parks are a major boon to local economies

Data: National Park Service; Chart: Nicki Camberg/Axios Hikers, paddlers and RV hook-up hunters who visited National Parks Service lands in Georgia last year spent more than $350 million in the surrounding communities.That helped support more than 350,000 jobs and added hundreds of millions of dollars to local economies, the federal agency says.Driving the news: The NPS recently released its annual report on the economic ripple effects that national parks, monuments, recreation areas and other lands it oversees.It also created a handy tool to help you drill into state and park data.Zoom in: The Chattahoochee National Recreation Area generated an economic...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta residential segregation declining, but still high

Residential segregation by race has eased across the 10-county metro Atlanta region, according to research conducted by Georgia State University. Driving the news: Atlanta and its surrounding counties have become increasingly desegregated over the last five decades, as the share of Black people living outside the city has increased, according to the report released earlier this year and conducted by GSU Professor David Sjoquist and senior research associate Lakshmi Pandey.
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Axios Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

Axios Atlanta, anchored by Emma Hurt, Kristal Dixon and Thomas Wheatley, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/atlanta

