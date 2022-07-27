Qlik Lands $46 Million Contract with Navy to Provide a Business Intelligence Solution for Ship Maintenance

Image via Qlik.

King of Prussia-based Qlik and Grey Matters Defense Solutions have been awarded a contract to implement the Naval Maritime Maintenance Enterprise Solution Business Intelligence Platform (NMMES-BIP) for the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) ship maintenance mission.

The five-year, $46 million contract is through the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic’s Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP).

Qlik and Grey Matters have begun to replace, integrate, and subset legacy applications for NAVSEA while adopting commercial best practices with a modernized IT platform. Also, the NMMES-BIP will enable users to immediately access and readily analyze data to support a more ready fleet.

Qlik and Grey Matters were selected to integrate a suite of Qlik software into the NMMES solution after a successful prototype demonstration. Together, the two organizations are providing customized algorithms and artificial intelligence combined with hardened, scalable commercial technology to modernize the database and business intelligence processes for the fleet.

“The partnership between Grey Matters and Qlik leverages our unique skill sets, in an agile software development environment, to effectively support the mission of NAVSEA and our sailors around the world,” said Daniel Hooper, President and CEO of Grey Matters. “Over the course of the contract, we will continue to make use of the team’s prior experience in optimizing maintenance operations to support NAVSEA’s efforts to enhance readiness of our public Navy shipyards.”

Grey Matters brings its highly-specialized artificial intelligence and software development expertise to the contract. Paired with Qlik’s industry-leading data integration and analytics capabilities, the NMMES-BIP aims to transform the NAVSEA mission to maintain the Navy’s most critical surface and submarine platforms.

“Accessible data is no longer a nice-to-have when it comes to making critical operational decisions within the U.S. military — it’s absolutely essential,” said Andrew Churchill, Qlik’s Vice President of Federal Sales. “We’re honored to support NAVSEA as it continues to prioritize collection and analysis of data to support the mission.”

