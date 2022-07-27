iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to get faster RAM?

According to a new report, the higher-end iPhone 14 models, namely the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, will be getting a significant RAM upgrade. The DigiTimes writes that Apple will equip the higher-end iPhone 14 models with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is a significant upgrade over the LPDDR4X RAM found in the current iPhone models. The non-Pro iPhone 14 models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max) are expected to still feature LPDDR4X RAM.

While the iPhone 13 series starts at 4GB of memory, the new iPhone 14 series will all feature 6GB of RAM, albeit different types. The LPDDR5 RAM upgrade in the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will essentially mean better and more energy-efficient performance for these models, compared to the standard models.

iPhone 14 model differentiation

Recent reports have said Apple will only equip the Pro models with the latest A16 Bionic chip and now the RAM upgrade looks to follow suit, which will certainly help the Cupertino-based company differentiating between the iPhone 14 models. Respected Apple analyst, Ming- Chi Kuo , also reported on both the newer memory standard and chip news back in March this year.

iPhone 14: Rumors so far

(Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)

As per its usual announcement model, we’re expecting to see Apple announce the iPhone 14 family in September, and we'd expect it to be one the best camera phones . Until then we have a steady stream of rumors to look at for an insight as to what to expect. As well as the memory and chip news above, we have had the recent hopeful news that Apple are finally going to equip the iPhone with a great front-facing camera. Not so good is the news that despite looming legislation, there’ll be no USB-C on the new flagship.

The biggest design change compared to the iPhone 13 is that there’s no notch, as per a long string of rumors from numerous sources . A recent design leak, courtesy of Apple leaker Jon Prosser , comes in the form of some fantastic authentic-looking renders (above), which act as a handy consolidation of the most-likely-to-be-true rumors that have been circulating and show what the phone is likely to look like.

