Wichita, KS

Man killed after being hit by train near downtown Wichita

By Julia Thatcher, Ryan Newton
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man died Wednesday when he was hit by a train in an apparent suicide.

Wichita police say it happened just after 4 a.m. near Morris and Sante Fe, north of Lincoln and Washington near downtown Wichita.

The train operator and company are cooperating with the investigation.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

The incident is still under investigation.

KSN News

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

