Man killed after being hit by train near downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man died Wednesday when he was hit by a train in an apparent suicide.
Wichita police say it happened just after 4 a.m. near Morris and Sante Fe, north of Lincoln and Washington near downtown Wichita.Motorcyclist dead after crash with truck in north Wichita
The train operator and company are cooperating with the investigation.
The man’s identity hasn’t been released.
The incident is still under investigation.
