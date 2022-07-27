ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

After surviving abuse from their biological parents for years, 6 Turpin children were placed in a foster home 'of horrors,' attorney says

By Jean Casarez, Christina Maxouris
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Vera Blake
3d ago

This is the most heartbreaking 💔 story about the Turnpin children. I pray 🙏 that each of them now have a safe home and a loving family who will love and protect them at all costs

Joei Kraus
3d ago

The foster system is broken!!! So is child services. It’s a disgrace, anyone involved should go to jail. Pray for these children ♥️

Monica Dean
3d ago

I've read that the foster care system is actually sex trafficking children for profit. There should be an investigation each time this happens. Follow the money, because there'll be plenty of it.

