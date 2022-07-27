Homeowner seriously burned in Kemp house fire

A Kaufman County homeowner is in the hospital because of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Kemp Tuesday night.

Just after 10 p.m. flames broke out at a one-story house on Main Street in central Kemp. Firefighters from Kemp and Mabank were quickly on the scene but heavy fire was showing.

The homeowner was badly burned and Care Flite launched a helicopter which landed at the Kemp firehouse to fly the patient to a Dallas hospital. The person's condition has not been released.

